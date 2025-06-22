June 22, 2025 4:31 PM हिंदी

Chitrangda Singh opens up about her evolving bond with Akshay Kumar

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) Bollywood actress Chitrangda Singh spoke candidly about how her dynamic with Akshay Kumar has transformed over the years.

Singh, who recently shared screen space with the superstar in the film “Housefull 5,” revealed that what once began as a formal working relationship has now grown into a warm friendship.

Reflecting on her experience working with Akshay again, Chitrangda told IANS, “I think he does pranks on sets to entertain himself. Because he gets bored himself. Because he works so much. But he is lovely. His energy is the same. When I worked with him in the film last time, it was very formal. Because I met him But now we are like friends.

She further revealed how supportive Akshay has been, both personally and professionally. “I think I can say that I can call him anytime for any advice. Even on set, he was advising me a lot. I was asking him—should I do this differently? Is it too much? Should I do less?” she said, appreciating his approachable and mentoring nature.

Chitrangda Singh had also worked with the "Kesari" actor in the 2011-released comedy "Desi Boyz." Directed by Rohit Dhawan, son of director David Dhawan, the film also starred John Abraham and Deepika Padukone.

The actress also opened up about her initial doubts before stepping into the comedy genre. Recalling the moment she agreed to the film, Chitrangda said, “I still remember the day I left Sajid’s office after saying yes. On my way back home, I sat in the car wondering if I had made a mistake.” The actress shared that her biggest concern wasn’t just the audience’s reaction but whether she would be accepted in an entirely new space. “I was scared that no matter how hard I tried, if the audience didn’t accept me in this genre, I could end up losing the love and connection I had built with them. That was a real fear,” she admitted.

“Housefull 5” was released in theaters on June 6, 2025.

