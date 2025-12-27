December 27, 2025 5:16 PM हिंदी

Chiranjeevi says 'You have always been an inspiration' in his birthday wish for Salman Khan

Mumbai, Dec 27 (IANS) Megastar Chiranjeevi wished his 'brother' Salman Khan on his 60th birthday with a sincere post on social media, hoping that the year to come will bring Bhaijaan endless joy, good health, and all the love.

He wrote on the micro-blogging site, "Happy 60th birthday to my beloved brother @BeingSalmanKhan Sallu bhai, on this special milestone, I want to share my heartfelt wishes with you. May this year bring you endless joy, good health, and all the love you truly deserve. (sic)"

Revealing that Salman has been an inspiration not just for him, but for all those who call him a friend, he added, "You have always been an inspiration, not just to millions on screen, but also to those of us who are fortunate to call you a friend Here’s to many more years of happiness and success. Enjoy your special day."

For those who do not know, Salman was seen in a cameo appearance in Chiranjeevi's 2022 outing "GodFather". He essayed the role of Masoom Bhai in the project.

Helmed by Mohan Raja, the movie also featured Nayanthara, Satyadev, Puri Jagannadh, Murali Sharma, Tanya Ravichandran, Sarvadaman D. Banerjee, Samuthirakani, Nawab Shah, and Sunil in prominent roles.

Several who's who from Bollywood, such as Sanjay Dutt, Karisma Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Genelia Deshmukh, Rakul Preet Singh, Huma Qureshi, MS Dhoni, Sangeeta Bijlani, Mika Singh, Maniesh Paul, Pragya Jaiswal, Zeeshan Siddiqui, and Rahul Kanwal, were a part of Salman's birth celebration at his Panvel farmhouse on Friday night.

Salman's parents and his siblings, along with their families, were also a part of the birthday bash.

Work-wise, Salman is busy with Apoorva Lakhia's forthcoming war drama "Battle of Galwan", which will see Chitrangda Singh as the female lead.

The project revolves around the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between the Indian and Chinese troops, where the soldiers fought with sticks and stones, as firearms were not allowed in the region.

