Chiranjeevi says ‘Forever grateful to Telugu audience’ as he completes 47 Years in cinema

Chennai, Sep 22 (IANS) It was 47 years ago today when Megastar Chiranjeevi first graced the screen in the 1978 drama "Pranam Khareedu". Commemorating the special milestone in his cinematic journey, he expressed his gratitude to his fans in the Telugu film industry for showering him with love all these years.

Taking to his X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle, Chiranjeevi dropped a poster of his first film, "Pranam Khareedu" on his IG.

He further penned a heartfelt note in Telugu, reflecting on his glorious tenure in Tollywood.

“22 September 1978 I, known as 'Konidela Siva Sankara Vara Prasad,' was introduced to you as 'Chiranjeevi' through the film “Pranam Khareedu,” and today marks the triumphant completion of 47 years. this film, you breathed life into me as an actor, and as your elder brother, son, family member, and a megastar, you have always supported and loved me unconditionally. I will forever remain grateful to the Telugu cinema audience for this,” he penned.

Crediting his admirers for his success, Chiranjeevi added, “To say that I have completed 155 films to date... the reason for this is your selfless "love." The numerous awards and honors I have received over these 47 years are not mine alone; they belong to all of you, bestowed upon me by you. I wish for this bond of love between us to continue forever in this way... With gratitude, Yours, Chiranjeevi."

Work-wise, Chiranjeevi will next be seen in "Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu". Initially known as "Mega 157", the title of the drama is believed to be inspired by Chiranjeevi’s full name, Konidela Shankara Vara Prasad.

Chiranjeevi will be seen sharing the screen with Nayanthara, the female lead of the much-anticipated drama.

Chiranjeevi also has "Vishwambhara" in his kitty. Written and directed by Mallidi Vassishta, the project will also see Trisha Krishnan, Kunal Kapoor, and Ashika Ranganath in key roles, along with others.

