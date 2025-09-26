September 26, 2025 11:34 PM हिंदी

China Open 2025: Defending champion Gauff powers into second round

Defending champion Coco Gauff powers into second round of the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing on Friday. Photo credit: Xinhua

Beijing, Sep 26 (IANS) Second seed Coco Gauff of the United States opened her title defense at the China Open tennis tournament with a commanding 6-4, 6-0 win over Russia's Kamilla Rakhimova on Friday.

The 21-year-old American, currently ranked world No. 3, pulled away after a tight first set to complete the victory in one hour and 42 minutes in the joint WTA and ATP event being played in the Chinese capital..

"I expected it to be close," said Gauff. "She's a great player and has had competitive results with top players in the last few tournaments. I was just a little bit tight at the beginning, but I was able to loosen up and get in a flow."

In her first match since the US Open, Gauff fought through a drawn-out second game to save four break points before finding her rhythm. She broke Rakhimova for a 4-3 lead and never looked back, sealing the opening set 6-4. The French Open champion then raced through the second set, breaking twice and wrapping up the match without facing serious resistance, reports Xinhua.

Gauff has experienced a season of highs and lows. On clay, she reached consecutive finals at the WTA 1000 events in Madrid and Rome before capturing her second Grand Slam title at Roland Garros, where she defeated Aryna Sabalenka in the final.

But her momentum stalled in the summer, suffering a first-round exit at Wimbledon to Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine, and later fell to Naomi Osaka in the Round of 16 at the US Open.

"This, for some reason, feels less pressure," Gauff said of her return to Beijing. "When you play well at a place, you have a lot of confidence. When those tough moments happen, you feel the familiarity of the conditions from the years before."

Gauff will face Canada's Leylah Fernandez, who swept past Greece's Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-0.

Earlier in the day, fellow American Sofia Kenin, the 2020 Australian Open champion, defeated Russia's Polina Kudermetova 6-4, 6-2 to progress.

In other matches, 25th seed Leylah Fernandez of Canada defeated Maria Sakkari of Greece 6-2, 6-0 in a Round of 64 match, and Marie Bouzkova of Czechia defeated Magda Linette of Poland 7-5, 7-5.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Marc Guehi aims to stop Liverpool as Pedro leads Chelsea visit to Brighton in Premier League action this weekend. Photo credit: Liverpool FC

Premier League: Guehi aims to stop Liverpool as Pedro leads Chelsea visit to Brighton

Cricketers' hard work inspired me growing up, says Usain Bolt on visit to Mumbai

Cricketers' hard work inspired me growing up, says Usain Bolt on visit to Mumbai

It was special to serve my brothers with Down Syndrome, says Raghava Lawrence (Photo: Raghava Lawrence/X)

It was special to serve my brothers with Down Syndrome, says Raghava Lawrence

Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma shine as India post 202/5 against Sri Lanka in their last Super 4 match of the Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

Asia Cup: Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma shine as India post 202/5 against Sri Lanka

Rashmika Mandanna calls playing a strong & important role like Tadaka in Thamma 'a privileged'

Rashmika Mandanna calls playing a strong & important role like Tadaka in Thamma 'a privileged'

BCCI to organise inaugural ceremony before Women’s World Cup opener as tribute to late singer Zubeen Garg in Guwahati, Assam. Photo credit: IANS

Inaugural ceremony before World Cup opener will be tribute to late singer Zubeen Garg

PM Modi to launch, inaugurate projects worth Rs 60,000 crore in Odisha tomorrow

PM Modi to launch, inaugurate projects worth Rs 60,000 crore in Odisha tomorrow

New military facility in Morocco marks India's strategic foothold in Africa: Report

New military facility in Morocco marks India's strategic foothold in Africa: Report

India in 'active touch' with US administration on H-1B visa issue: MEA (File image)

India in 'active touch' with US administration on H-1B visa issue: MEA

Hyundai Motor India shares may fall 26 pc: InCred Equities

Hyundai Motor India shares may fall 26 pc: InCred Equities