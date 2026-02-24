Chhattisgarh's Rs 1.72 lakh crore 'Sankalp' budget: Rs 1.5 lakh for each girl at 18; interest-free farm loans

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) Chhattisgarh Finance Minister O.P. Choudhary presented the state budget for the financial year 2026-27 in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, laying out a Rs 1.72 lakh crore plan themed "Sankalp" to drive inclusive development, welfare, and infrastructure growth under the Vishnu Deo Sai government.

The budget places strong emphasis on farmers, women, youth, and tribal areas, with key announcements aimed at boosting agriculture, empowerment, security, and tourism. Interest-free loans were announced for farmers, alongside substantial allocations under the Krishak Unnati Yojana and support for natural farming, agricultural pumps, and dairy development.

For women and girls, the finance minister made a major provision that provides Rs 1.5 lakh to each girl upon turning 18 under the Rani Durgavati Scheme, while 250 Mahatari Sadans will be constructed with Rs 75 crore earmarked for this initiative. In health infrastructure, a 200-bed Mother-Child Hospital was announced in Raipur's Kalibari area, along with a district hospital in Chirmiri and a separate 200-bed hospital in Raipur.

The Shaheed Veernarayan Singh Ayushman Scheme offers up to Rs 5 lakh in treatment coverage, backed by Rs 1,500 crore, said the minister.

For security, five new cyber police stations, 15 general police stations, and additional women's police stations will be set up, with renovations at Raipur's Telibandha station and Rs three crore for a scene-of-crime unit.

Tourism and culture receive focused attention through the Shaktipeeth Yatra Yojana with Rs five crore for the development of a Shaktipeeth circuit, Rs 36 crore for Sirpur, including a riverfront and meditation centre, and an MoU with FICCI for eco-tourism backed by Rs 500 crore.

The finance minister said electric vehicle subsidies get Rs 100 crore, while a National Archery Academy and Sports Complex will come up in Naya Raipur with Rs 57 crore for sports promotion. Education initiatives include two education cities in the Abujhmad-Jagargunda region, 22 Nalanda libraries with Rs 22 crore, and grants for hostels and schools for Scheduled Caste and OBC students, including a 200-seat OBC girls' hostel in Raipur.

Forest conservation gets Rs 930 crore with recruitment for 1,000 posts, and Rs 11,000 crore supports sanctuary development. Rural connectivity sees Rs 1,700 crore under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Rs 10 crore for interior Bastar bus services, and barrages at Matnar and Deurgaon in Indravati.

Other notable provisions include Rs 100 crore each for multiple missions, Rs 1,400 crore for pensions, Rs 1,000 crore for salt-related initiatives, Rs 2.5 crore for Raipur's Mathpuraina School for the Blind, Rs 20 crore for de-addiction centres, and Rs 350 crore for the Mitanin Welfare Fund.

The Chief Minister's Road Scheme covers 36 roads with Rs 200 crore, and AI applications in Mekara get Rs 10 crore.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai welcomed the budget as a fresh momentum for Chhattisgarh's development, aligning with the vision of good governance leading to prosperity and contributing to Viksit Bharat.

The presentation follows high expectations from farmers, youth, and women, building on prior themes of GYAN and GATI with targeted, welfare-oriented measures.

