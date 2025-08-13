August 13, 2025 10:38 PM हिंदी

Chhattisgarh farmers support PM Modi for standing firm against US tariff threat

Dehradun, Aug 13 (IANS) With the Modi government standing firm against tariff hike threats by the United States, multiple farmer organisations from across the country hailed the Prime Minister for not compromising with farmers’ interests during trade talks with the Trump administration.

Many farmers from Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari district spoke to IANS on Wednesday about India’s firms' stand against the US and expressed gratitude to PM Modi for his unwavering decision in the interests of farmers, livestock rearers, fishermen, dairy workers and others.

Bharatiya Kisan Sangh of Dhamtari district hailed PM Modi for keeping the interest of farmers paramount. All voiced a common opinion that Prime Minister Narendra Modi does what he says.

“PM Modi has always supported the farmers. We farmers are with him and will stand shoulder to shoulder with him,” they said.

Animal breeder Mahi Sahu, speaking to IANS, echoed similar sentiments, saying, “The government is not going to come under any American pressure. PM Modi takes decisions in the interest of farmers, animal breeders and fishermen.”

“This is a very good decision taken by the government. The central government is running many farmer welfare schemes. Our country today is not the same as before,” he said while also appealing to fellow farmers to stand united.

Dairy operator and farmer Dhalu Sahu said, “We are making a living by running a dairy. US President Donald Trump has imposed a 50 per cent tariff on India, which is absolutely wrong. The decision taken by the Prime Minister in the interest of the countrymen is welcome.”

Another farmer said that we support every decision of PM Modi, and every citizen of the country stands with him.

Uttam Jain, a member of the Vyapari Prakoshtha, said that the repeated threats of tariffs from the US are wrong.

“Our PM is very concerned about the interests of the country and the farmers. He works for the benefit of every citizen and will not bow down to anyone,” he said.

Another young farmer said that he has been doing fish farming for the last five years.

“US President is creating pressure by threatening tariffs, which is going to harm the country and the farmers. But, PM Modi has decided in the interest of the farmers,” he said.

--IANS

mr/dan

