Channing Tatum jokes about his daughter entering teenage years

October 09, 2025 9:41 PM हिंदी

Los Angeles, Oct 9 (IANS) Hollywood star Channing Tatum is excited as his daughter is about to enter the most tumultuous yet exciting phase of her life, her teenage years.

The actor joked that he's already seeing some changes. The actor appeared on the recent episode of ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ and shared that he recently noticed his daughter Everly, 12, going through some changes as she approaches her teenage years, reports ‘People’ magazine.

"I don't know when yours started changing or if, but it's just happening for me”, Tatum said, referring to Barrymore's two daughters, Olive and Frankie. "Tell me everything because I have 13 and 11, so I'm sandwiching her”.

He further mentioned, “She was always like, you know pretty opinionated, very strong willed, but now it's like just on a whole different level. I got yelled at in an escape room yesterday. Like she's never yelled at me before. All I did I was like, 'I wonder what'...She's like, ‘Dad, don't touch that’”.

He went on, “And I'm like, 'Whoa, what was that?' We're both trying to solve this problem and now I feel like we have to go to therapy because of that moment. Like, that was not you. Her eyes changed. Like they just went like shark black or something. It was crazy”.

As per ‘People’, Tatum shares his daughter with ex-wife Jenna Dewan. Earlier this month, Tatum appeared on an episode of ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’, where he described balancing his career with fatherhood as a "constant negotiation”.

Tatum told host Kelly Clarkson that he always has conversations with his daughter about any major roles. "It's a balance and it's a constant negotiation”, he told Clarkson. "I actually just had a conversation with my daughter on the way to school like two days ago because I'm trying to make some decisions on a movie to go do next year that's going to be in Australia and I won't get to see her for like almost two months”.

“I've never really done that other than on Roofman. It was a conversation then as well because it was in North Carolina, and she's in middle school”, he added.

--IANS

aa/

