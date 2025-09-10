September 10, 2025 4:31 PM हिंदी

Channing Tatum calls rejecting del Toro’s unmade Beauty and the Beast remake 'biggest mistake'

Los Angeles, Sep 10 (IANS) Hollywood star Channing Tatum revealed that he was offered the role of the Beast in Guillermo del Toro’s retelling of “The Beauty and the Beast” and that rejecting it was “one of the biggest mistakes” of his “career.”

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Tatum said because the “Roofman” star “just had a baby” at the time and the film’s script wasn’t “totally there yet,” he turned the role down.

“One of the biggest mistakes of my career: Guillermo del Toro wanted to do ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ his version of the Beast,” Tatum recalled.

“And I’d just had a baby, I was on a movie that was absolutely killing me, and the script wasn’t totally there yet. I was just in a place in my head that I was like, ‘I don’t think I can do this right now.’ It was the biggest mistake, because I’m the biggest Guillermo fan ever. And I think Guillermo doing ‘Beauty and the Beast’ would’ve been the sickest movie ever.”

Tatum didn’t actually miss out on anything since the film was never made. He hopes eventually he’ll be able to right his wrong and work with the three-time Oscar winner, reports variety.com.

“He’s got a billion other things that he wants to do,” Tatum added.

“He’s such a creator. I’ll probably never forgive myself on that one, but I hope we get to work together one day.”

Del Toro is currently making the rounds with his latest fantasy epic “Frankenstein,” which invoked an ecstatic 13-minute standing ovation at its Venice Film Festival debut.

The film, which is based on Mary Shelley's 1818 novel of the same name, stars Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, Felix Kammerer, Lars Mikkelsen, David Bradley, Lauren Collins, Charles Dance, and Christoph Waltz.

