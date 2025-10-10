October 10, 2025 11:48 AM हिंदी

Chandan Roy Sanyal’s shoots for first international film in Rajasthan: Have my eyes set on West

Mumbai, Oct 10 (IANS) Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal, who is shooting for his maiden international film, currently being shot in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, said that he is so grateful to the divine and added that he has his eyes set on the West.

Chandan took to Instagram, where he is seen sitting on a porch and enjoying some tea. The actor is dressed casual in a blue shirt paired with denims.

“A traveling actor on a journey- my current stop is Jaisalmer/Rajasthan filming my first international film , so grateful to the divine . I have my eyes set on the west . Enjoying adrak chai on a stranger’s porch . Cheers ! #filming #actor #jaisalmer,” he wrote as the caption.

The actor did not share any other details about what he is shooting for or the title of the film.

Chandan made his acting debut in the 2006 film Rang de Basanti, in a minor role. He then received critical acclaim for his supporting roles in the 2009 action film Kaminey and in his Bengali debut, the 2010 film Mahanagar@Kolkata.

The actor was last seen in “Binodiini: Ekti Natir Upakhyan” an epic biographical drama film co-written and directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee in his directorial debut in Bengali cinema.

It stars Rukmini Maitra, Kaushik Ganguly, Rahul Bose, Mir Afsar Ali, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Om Sahani.

The film narrates the life of the renowned theatre artist Binodini Dasi, celebrated for defying societal norms and conventions, and chronicles her journey from a courtesan to the queen of Bengali theatre, highlighting her struggles, passions, betrayals, and triumphs.

On the OTT front, the actor made waves with his work in Aashram. The series also stars Bobby Deol, Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Tushar Pandey, Anupriya Goenka, Adhyayan Suman, Vikram Kochhar, Esha Gupta, Tridha Choudhury, Rajeev Siddhartha, Sachin Shroff, Anurita Jha, Parinitaa Seth, Jahangir Khan, Kanupriya Gupta, Preeti Sood, Navdeep Tomar and Ayaan Aditya.

The show follows a duplicitous godman who uses religion and blind faith to amass followers who would do anything for him. He uses his influence as a cover-up for his corrupt lifestyle and criminal activities.

--IANS

dc/

