August 16, 2025

Centre to explore potential of cruise tourism in India

Mumbai, Aug 16 (IANS) In a bid to explore the potential of cruise tourism in India and discuss policy initiatives, best practices and strategies for growth, Mumbai Port Trust, in association with Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) and the Indian Ports Association (IPA), is organising a conference titled ‘Waterways to Wonder: Unlocking Cruise Tourism’ here on Monday.

The conference will feature presentations, panel discussions and addresses by dignitaries from the Ministry of Tourism, Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation and other stakeholders.

“Key topics to be discussed include strategic vision and policy perspective for cruise tourism development, policy and regulatory levers for growth, cultural and coastal itineraries, cruise terminal best practices, smart terminal operations and green port strategies,” according to a ministry statement.

The event will also showcase the achievements and reforms in tourism and ferries through a presentation by NAVIC Cell 4.

It is a specialised cell established by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways (MoPSW) to focus on tourism, specifically ocean, river and lighthouse tourism, as well as ferries. Its vision is to make India a global hub for cruise tourism by developing functional and sustainable ocean and river cruise circuits.

A keynote address will be delivered by Vijay Kumar, Chairman, IWAI who is the Nodal Officer of NAVIC Cell 4, the statement added.

IWAI is a leading organisation under the Government of India that focuses on developing inland water transport in the country. The Authority has made significant strides in promoting river cruise tourism and developing efficient water transport systems with a focus on sustainable infrastructure, tech-enabled operations and regulatory reforms.

The conference will conclude with a presentation on India Maritime Week 2025. IMW 2025, scheduled for October, aims to showcase advancements, opportunities and collaborations in the maritime sector, driving domestic growth and international cooperation.

India aims to modernise its port ecosystem through Public-Private Partnerships, with the current cargo handling capacity of 2,760 MTPA targeted to expand to 3,500 MTPA by 2030 and 10,000 MTPA by 2047.

