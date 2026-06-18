Centre earmarks Rs 18,907 crore for construction of 26,474 km rural roads in FY27

New Delhi, June 18 (IANS) The government on Thursday said it has earmarked Rs 18,907 crore for the construction of 26,474 kilometres of rural roads during FY27 under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) and related rural connectivity initiatives.

This was conveyed during a high-level review meeting by the Ministry of Rural Development to assess the state-wise physical and financial progress under PMGSY and the Road Connectivity Project for Left Wing Extremism Affected Areas (RCPLWEA).

In the meeting, chaired by Rohit Kansal, Secretary, Department of Rural Development, states were directed to expedite the completion of all remaining unconnected habitations under PMGSY-I and PM-JANMAN, with particular attention to Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) habitations.

The states reaffirmed their commitment to accelerating execution, improving infrastructure quality and ensuring that the benefits of all-weather road access reach every eligible habitation across the country.

According to the statement, the secretary reviewed state-wise targets and implementation status for FY 2026-27, with special emphasis on achieving saturation of rural connectivity in left-out areas.

“Emphasising the need for universal all-weather road access, the Secretary urged states to fast-track the preparation of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs), resolve execution bottlenecks and ensure timely completion of pending connectivity projects,” according to an official statement.

Recognising the strategic importance of road infrastructure in Left Wing Extremism affected districts, the Secretary directed concerned States to maintain close coordination with implementing agencies and ensure timely completion of all sanctioned works. The participating states presented targeted action plans and assured the Ministry that all pending works and annual targets would be completed within the prescribed timelines, said the statement.

States were also urged to strengthen field-level inspections, enhance quality monitoring systems and ensure robust oversight throughout project execution.

The Secretary issued state-specific directions for addressing implementation bottlenecks, fast tracking land acquisition and forest clearance proposals, ensuring timely compliance with project milestones, said the statement.

—IANS

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