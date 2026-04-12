April 12, 2026 12:01 PM हिंदी

Centre charts future roadmap for homoeopathy in advancing integrative healthcare

Centre charts future roadmap for homoeopathy in advancing integrative healthcare

New Delhi, April 12 (IANS) The ‘World Homoeopathy Day 2026’ served as a comprehensive platform for deliberations on clinical advancements, policy frameworks, research priorities, and the future roadmap of homoeopathy, according to an official statement.

The two-day event here reaffirmed the growing significance of homoeopathy in advancing sustainable and integrative healthcare.

The event brought together senior officials from the Ministry of Ayush, experts, researchers, and representatives of leading homoeopathic institutions, said Ayush Ministry.

Alarmelmangai D, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, reiterated the government’s commitment to promoting and integrating homoeopathy into the broader healthcare framework, emphasising its growing role in advancing accessible, sustainable, and patient-centric healthcare systems.

The ceremony also featured recognition of distinguished contributions to the field of homoeopathy.

The event further celebrated the next generation of practitioners through a group photo session of approximately 90 students, including STSH and MD awardees.

The convention, under the theme “Homoeopathy for Sustainable Health” and the vision of “Infinite Possibilities,” served as a comprehensive platform exploring the convergence of traditional principles with modern scientific innovation.

The National Institute of Homoeopathy (NIH) showcased its clinical leadership through evidence-based case presentations on complex conditions, including brain tumours, autoimmune disorders, and endometriotic cysts.

Expert-led sessions explored paediatric homoeopathy, the therapeutic potential of newer remedies such as Cassia fistula, and the evolving field of Agro-Homoeopathy in agricultural applications.

A multidisciplinary session brought together pulmonologists, oncologists, and neurologists to discuss the role of homoeopathy alongside conventional medicine, emphasising collaborative patient care.

Homoeopathy’s role within the WHO Traditional Medicine Strategy was examined, highlighting global opportunities and challenges. Discussions also focused on modernising practices through scientific innovation and addressing issues like drug resistance.

The scope of homoeopathy extended into veterinary science, presenting evidence-based approaches for animal healthcare.

A high-level session led by the Ministry of Ayush and the Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH) outlined strategic priorities and the future direction of research in the field.

—IANS

na/

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