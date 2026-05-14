Aditi Rao Hydari gives a glimpse of the ‘calm’ before she ‘Cannes’

Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari, who is all set to walk the red carpet at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival, has given a peek into the “calm” before she makes an appearance at the prestigious affair.

Aditi, who has reached the French Riviera, shared a motley of pictures from her hotel room, where she is seen posing for pictures, having a meal, putting some lipstick on and getting her last minute fittings for her outfit.

She wrote in the caption: “The calm before we Cannes.”

Talking about the 11-day event, the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will drop its curtain on May 23. French actress Eye Haidara will serve as host for the opening and closing ceremonies. It opened with the French period-comedy film The Electric Kiss.

Actresses Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria along with Aditi will be making multiple appearances.

On the work front, Aditi was last seen in Gandhi Talks, which chooses restraint, emotion, and stillness to communicate its message. It also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy, and Siddharth Jadhav. The film is a black comedy exploring the contrast between Gandhi on currency notes and his ideals, focusing on a young man's struggle for money and crossing paths with a thief.

She was previously seen in Hey! Sinamika directed by Brinda. It is an adaptation of the 2008 Argentine film A Boyfriend for My Wife, but has the roles switched.

Aditi, who is married to actor Sidharth, made her acting debut with the Malayalam film Prajapathi in 2006. She gained early recognition with her performances in Delhi-6 and Yeh Saali Zindagi.

Her subsequent roles include the musical drama Rockstar in 2011 and her first leading role in the psychological thriller Murder 3.

Her other renowned work includes Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, Sufiyum Sujatayum, Maha Samudram and appearances in Hindi anthologies and web series such as Ajeeb Daastaans, Jubilee, movie Padmaavat and Heeramandi.

--IANS

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