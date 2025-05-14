Censor Board clears Naveen Chandra’s investigative thriller ‘Eleven’ for release with U/A certificate

Chennai, May 13 (IANS) The Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cleared director Lokesh Ajls’s eagerly awaited investigative thriller, ‘Eleven’, featuring actor Naveen Chandra in the lead, for release with an U/A certificate.

Taking to its X timeline, A R Entertainment, the production house producing the film, wrote, "#ELEVEN Certified U/A!#ElevenForUniversalAudience #ElevenFromMay16"

A trailer of the film, which was recently released, opens with cops stating that eight murders have been committed in the past one year in the city. The cops are certain that it is a serial killer who is at work. But what baffles them is the killer looking to depart from his regular pattern of dumping the bodies on the outskirts of the city on this one particular occasion. The cops think it must be the work of a psycho. Eventually, they realise the person they are looking to nab is a psycho with an unbelievable IQ level. The cops make a list of 40 suspects of which seven fit the profile of the psycho. What happens next is what Eleven is all about.

‘Eleven’ features popular Telugu actor Naveen Chandra, who has appeared in Tamil films like 'Sarvam', 'Sivappu', 'Bramman', 'Jigarthanda Double X', and 'Game Changer', in the lead. Actress Reyaa Hari, who previously starred in 'Sila Nerangalil Sila Manidhargal', plays the female lead. The film also features notable performances from Abhirami (of 'Virumandi' fame), Dileepan (known for 'Vathikuchi'), and Rithvika (of 'Madras' fame).

It may be recalled that the makers of the film, in a move that was considered a first-of-its-kind, released a song called ‘Tamugu‘ which had both Tamil and Telugu lyrics combined!

The peppy number, which was sung by actress Andrea, had music by D Imman and lyrics by Rakendu Mouli.

Being made under the banner of AR Entertainment, 'Eleven' will be an exciting investigative thriller.

Music for 'Eleven' has been composed by D. Imman, while cinematography is by Karthik Ashokan, a professional with experience in Bollywood. The film's editing is by National Award-winning editor Srikanth N.B.

--IANS

Mkr/c