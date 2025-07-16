July 16, 2025 11:15 PM हिंदी

Censor Board clears Fahadh Faasil, Vadivelu’s travel thriller ‘Mareesan’ for release with U/A certificate

Chennai, July 16 (IANS) The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has now cleared director Sudeesh Shankar’s eagerly awaited travel thriller, ‘Mareesan’, featuring Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu in the lead, for release with a U/A certificate.

The film has triggered huge expectations as this is the second film that both actors, who are highly rated for their acting skills, are working together. The first film that they worked on together was Mari Selvaraj’s socio-political drama ‘Maamanan’, which was not only a superhit but was also critically acclaimed.

One other reason why ‘Mareesan’ has raised expectations-- not just among fans and film buffs but also industry insiders -- is that this film will be the 98th film of Super Good Films, a production house that is known for having produced several quality films and for having introduced several iconic directors of the Tamil film industry.

A trailer of the film that was released recently by the makers has only gone on to add to the excitement of fans. The trailer gives away the fact that Fahadh Faasil plays a thief who is looking for his next victim. He happens to notice Vadivelu, an Alzheimer's patient, withdrawing a lump sum of cash. Vadivelu, who knows his memory is failing, decides he will go to a friend's place in Thiruvannamalai. Fahadh, seeing an opportunity to steal the money that Vadivelu has, offers to drop him there on his motorcycle. As the two begin to undertake the long journey, things change. What happens then is what the film is all about.

Apart from Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu, the film will also feature a host of actors including Vivek Prasanna, Renuka and Sithara among others.

V Krishnamurthi has not only penned the story, screenplay and dialogues of this film but has also worked in it as its creative director.

Music for the film is by Yuvan Shankar Raja and cinematography is by Kalaiselvan Sivaji. Sreejith Sarang has been roped in as the film’s editor and art direction has been handled by Mahendran. The film is scheduled to hit screens on July 25 this year.

