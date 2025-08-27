August 27, 2025 12:18 AM हिंदी

Celina Jaitly drops old selfie with 'No Entry' co-stars Esha Deol & Lara Dutta as the film turns 20

Celina Jaitly drops old selfie with 'No Entry' co-stars Esha Deol & Lara Dutta as the film turns 20

Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) As Anees Bazmee's 2005 laughter ride, "No Entry" clocked 20 years of release on Tuesday, actress Celina Jaitly treated the netizens with a cute throwback selfie with co-stars Esha Deol and Lara Dutta taken on the last day of the shoot in her car.

"#noentry had no idea it would become a cult classic! @aneesbazmee ji narrated it to me over tea, & choosing to play Sanjana instead of Bipasha’s role turned out to be one of the most rewarding decisions of my career. Sanjana’s honesty in comedy, the chemistry of the entire team, & the magic of Aneesji’s vision made the film unforgettable", she wrote on her IG.

Celina revealed that her very first day on set was with Anil Kapoor in South Africa. Talking about working with him, she said that it was a masterclass in itself.

"His warmth, generosity & constant guidance made a newcomer like me feel completely at home, & the lessons I learned from him are ones I carry through my entire career", she penned.

Showering love on all her co-stars, Celina added: "Among the cast, I must mention #laradutta , a fellow #fauji daughter & Miss Universe sister, our bond was instant, & to this day we remain very close friends. #eshadeol too was such a lovely presence, & together with #bipashabasu , the camaraderie among us girls was as memorable as what audiences saw on screen. @beingsalmankhan , @fardeenfkhan , @larabhupathi @bipashabasu , @imeshadeol , & @boman_irani brought their own charm & energy, & Boman’s brilliance left a lasting impression."

She stated that fans still write to her saying that Sanjana remains one of their favorite characters.

Shedding light on the possibility of the original cast reuniting for "No Entry 2", Celina said "While I wish the original star cast could reunite, because the magic was always in the actors & their chemistry, I will always hold immense respect for Anees Bazmeeji & @boney.kapoor for giving us one of the most loved films of Indian cinema. Everyone from the cast still looks fabulous, & richer with time & experience."

"Perhaps one day the universe will give us the joy of seeing Sanjana, Kishen, Prem, Pooja, Bobby, Kajal, & all our beloved characters return to the big screen together again," she concluded.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Marta Kostyuk cruises past Katie Boulter; Mirra Andreeva reaches Round 2 while Svitolina crashes out in first round of the US Open in New York on Tuesday. Photo credit: WTA Tour/X

US Open: Marta Kostyuk cruises past Katie Boulter; Mirra Andreeva reaches Round 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails 'proud moment' as Goa is named host for FIDE World Cup 2025

PM Modi hails 'proud moment' as Goa is named host for FIDE World Cup 2025

Sergio Perez targets joy in racing again with Valtteri Bottas as they are confirmed as drivers by Cadillac for 2026 Season.

Formula 1: Perez targets joy in racing again with Bottas as they join Cadillac

Rajasthan: FIR filed against Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone for promoting ‘faulty’ vehicle

Rajasthan: FIR filed against Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone for promoting ‘faulty’ vehicle

Demographic changes pose threat to Assam’s indigenous population: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Demographic changes pose threat to Assam’s indigenous population: CM Sarma

India, US reaffirm commitment to enhancing cooperation amid tensions

India, US reaffirm commitment to enhancing cooperation amid tensions

PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy start with wins; Rohan-Ruthvika advance in mixed doubles on a good day for India at the BWF world Championship in Paris on Tuesday. Mandatory Picture Credit: BWF/Badminton Photo

BWF World Championship: Sindhu, Prannoy start with wins; Rohan-Ruthvika advance (2nd Ld)

Celina Jaitly drops old selfie with 'No Entry' co-stars Esha Deol & Lara Dutta as the film turns 20

Celina Jaitly drops old selfie with 'No Entry' co-stars Esha Deol & Lara Dutta as the film turns 20

Apple’s iPhone 17 launch set for Sep 9 with major upgrades

Apple’s iPhone 17 launch set for Sep 9 with major upgrades

Karan Johar is proud of his courage to take a selfie in shorts: 'I acknowledge my delusion'

Karan Johar is proud of his courage to take a selfie in shorts: 'I acknowledge my delusion'