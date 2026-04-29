April 29, 2026 2:01 PM हिंदी

CDS General Chauhan's visit to UK marks landmark moment in defence partnership: British High Commission

CDS General Chauhan's visit to UK marks 'landmark moment' in defence partnership: British High Commission

New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan's visit to the UK marked a "landmark moment" in the UK-India defence partnership, British High Commission in India's Defence Section said in a statement on Wednesday.

UK Chief of the Defence Staff Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton hosted General Chauhan during the three-day visit, which included bilateral talks, ministerial engagement and defence industry collaboration.

"General Anil Chauhan, CDS, during his official visit to the United Kingdom interacted with Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton, CDS UK. India and the UK reaffirmed their shared resolve to collaboratively address contemporary challenges from global trade imbalances to emerging cyber threats while advancing a peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific and harnessing accelerated technological transformation," Headquarters of Integrated Defence Staff posted on X.

"This visit will strengthen Defence Cooperation and strategic convergence, underscoring a shared commitment to Global Security, stability and resilience," it added.

During the visit, senior UK military, Ministers, academics, Think Tanks met General Chauhan. Representatives of British industry met CDS Chauhan to advance talks on greater defence co-operation supporting jobs, growth, and security for both nations.

In a statement on X, the British High Commission in India's Defence Section stated, "The UK recently hosted India's Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, marking the first official visit by an Indian CDS. Another landmark moment in the UK-India defence partnership."

General Chauhan also visited the Royal College of Defence Studies and met international course Members of both the Global Strategic Program and the Pinnacle Course as they develop to be the most senior future military and cross government leaders, according to the statement.

"This visit is the latest step in a deepening partnership built on real substance: The UK-India 10-year Defence Industrial Roadmap Largest-ever maritime exercise with India in 2025. Indian instructors embedded with all three UK officer training academies," the British High Commission in India's Defence Section posted on X.

"Soon, we will see Indian Air Force flying instructors deploying to RAF Valley," it added.

In 2025, India and the UK agreed to expand engagements with armed forces and advance defence capability collaboration and promote strategic and defence industry collaboration through the adoption of a 10-year Defence Industrial Roadmap and a joint mechanism at senior official level to monitor its implementation and progress.

In a post on X, the British High Commission in India's Defence Section stated, "The UK and India continue to demonstrate commitment to this strong defence partnership, emphasising the importance of cooperation in navigating today’s complex global security scene."

--IANS

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