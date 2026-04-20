April 20, 2026 5:43 PM हिंदी

C‑DOT signs MoU with Jumps Automation to build gamified cybersecurity training platform

C‑DOT signs MoU with Jumps Automation to build gamified cybersecurity training platform

New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) The government’s telecom R&D institution Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Jumps Automation LLP to develop a gamification platform designed to boost cybersecurity awareness across individuals and enterprises, an official statement said on Monday.

The partnership was signed under the C-DOT Collaborative Research Programme (CCRP) to transform the conventional training into an interactive learning experience.

The platform will feature a gaming arena, leaderboards, learning management system, discussion forums, and realistic simulation-based scenarios covering phishing, social engineering, malware response, and crisis management under time constraints helping organisations improve cyber security resilience.

The platform will include a reward and performance tracking system along with an AI-driven behavioural analytics engine that continuously evaluates user performance.

It dynamically adjusts challenge complexity, and keeps content updated with emerging cyber threats. The platform will be built by combining Jumps Automation’s expertise in AI and automation along with C-DOT’s indigenous telecom and security technology capabilities.

The collaboration marks a significant step towards harnessing indigenous technology for societal impact and building a strong culture of cyber resilience in India, the statement from the Ministry of Communications noted.

The project will follow a structured development, testing, and acceptance process with end-to-end validation at C-DOT facilities in New Delhi. The platform is expected to be deployed as a commercial-grade SaaS solution with provisions for future enterprise integrations.

Dr. Rajkumar Upadhyay, CEO, C-DOT, highlighted that the platform will enable users to effectively recognise and mitigate cyber threats, strengthen incident response capabilities, and adopt global best practices.

C-DOT has introduced the C-DOT Collaborative Research Programme (CCRP) to promote the development of telecom and related technologies through partnerships with industry, academia, startups, and other stakeholders.

Under this collaborative R&D policy framework, C-DOT invites participation from Indian startups, organisations, research and academic institutions for meeting the requirements of its projects.

--IANS

aar/pk

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