October 15, 2025 5:36 PM हिंदी

Cardi B believes in cherishing her success

Cardi B believes in cherishing her success

Los Angeles, Oct 15 (IANS) American rapper Cardi B doesn’t believe in being modest about her highs. The rapper shared that she feels "very proud" of her success.

The 33-year-old rapper became visibly emotional during her album release party for ‘Am I the Drama?’, and confessed to feeling amazed by what she's managed to achieve in the music industry, reports ‘Female First UK”.

Cardi B, who released ‘Am I the Drama?’ in September, told Paper Magazine, "I was really emotional because I was very proud of myself. It wasn't even just because I was putting the album out, it's because I have worked so hard these past two months, nonstop, and I've been doing it all while I'm carrying (a baby), and all those thoughts just came to my head”.

“Like, 'Wow, the album is about to come out, and I worked my a** off'. I just feel like nobody really understands when you say, you working your a** off, and you see the results. You see the love. You feel the energy of your hard work”, she added.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Cardi released her debut album, ‘Invasion of Privacy’, back in 2018, and she feels as though she's come a long way since then.

The chart-topping rapper, who worked as a stripper before finding success in the music business, shared, "When I put out my first album, people have to remember I didn't even understand what the big deal was (about) putting out an album. I thought putting out an album was like, 'Okay, you just got to put out a project (sic)'”.

“This one, I understood how serious it was, and I wanted it to be something that I love. All these songs I personally love. All these songs, these are the songs I picked from out of a selection. When I did 'Invasion of Privacy', I didn't have a selection. I was rushing to get it out the way, because I knew I had to do music videos and I was going to give birth to Kulture. This time, I took my time. Not only that, but in the past seven years, I have grown so much. I had a couple of kids. Now, I’m really in the industry. I was navigating it. I was understanding it. I was learning it. I was learning by myself. I was growing up (sic)”, she added.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Kiran Rao breaks down the visual texture of ‘Laapataa Ladies’

Kiran Rao breaks down the visual texture of ‘Laapataa Ladies’

BCCI blunder: Mix-up between brothers Sarfaraz Khan and Musheer Khan sparks confusion in the opening match of the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir. Photo credit: BCCI/X

BCCI's blunder: Sarfaraz-Musheer mix-up sparks confusion in Ranji Trophy opener

IMF’s GDP growth upgrade reaffirms India’s robust growth story under PM Modi: Piyush Goyal

IMF’s GDP upgrade reaffirms India’s robust growth story under PM Modi: Piyush Goyal

Transforming research labs into startup hubs can fuel India’s knowledge powerhouse: Minister

Transforming research labs into startup hubs can fuel India’s knowledge powerhouse: Minister

India's 2026 BRICS chairmanship defining moment for Global South: Experts

India's 2026 BRICS chairmanship defining moment for Global South: Experts

Nikitin Dheer's Instagram story about life posted few hours before his father Pankaj Dheer's death is going viral

Nikitin Dheer's Instagram story about life posted few hours before his father Pankaj Dheer's death is going viral

Ajmer Dargah row: Hindu Sena chief files fresh petition seeking sealing of site

Ajmer Dargah row: Hindu Sena chief files fresh petition seeking sealing of site

Cardi B believes in cherishing her success

Cardi B believes in cherishing her success

FASTag annual pass crosses 25 lakh users with over 5.6 crore transactions in 2 months

FASTag annual pass crosses 25 lakh users with over 5.6 crore transactions in 2 months

When Kishore Kumar lip-synced to son Amit Kumar’s voice in front of 25000 people

When Kishore Kumar lip-synced to son Amit Kumar’s voice in front of 25000 people