'Cannot just shut down weekly F&O expiries': Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Friday said that the market regulator will implement any changes to the futures and options (F&O) segment in a phased and calibrated manner, emphasising that a halt to weekly expiries is not under consideration.

“We cannot just shut down weekly F&O expiries. Many market participants are actively using it,” Pandey said while speaking at an event in Mumbai.

In order to evaluate the wider market impact of F&O trading patterns, the SEBI chief stated that the regulator is now gathering and analysing a large amount of data on these patterns, and the same will be released in the form of a consultation before moving forward.

Additionally, he noted that SEBI has already implemented some measures in the derivatives sector, some of which have not yet gone into effect.

Earlier, some reports suggested that the market regulator wants to eliminate weekly F&O expiries in order to enhance cash market trading and lessen market speculation.

Pandey's remarks coincide with calls for stricter regulation of the derivatives market due to growing concerns about the increasing speculative activity and retail participation in weekly options.

Earlier, SEBI extended the deadline for Qualified Stock Brokers (QSBs) to implement systems and processes required for the optional T+0 rolling settlement in the equity cash market.

"Considering the challenges highlighted by QSBs in ensuring the timely readiness of systems on or before November 01, 2025 and the request to extend the same for ensuring smooth implementation, it has been decided to extend the timeline for QSBs for putting in place the necessary systems and processes for enabling seamless participation of investors in optional T+0 settlement cycle,” according to the SEBI circular.

The markets regulator states that the revised timeline will be shared later to give brokers enough time to facilitate investors' smooth participation in the optional T+0 settlement cycle.

Following input from QSBs that highlighted operational difficulties in fulfilling the prior deadline of November 1, 2025, the decision was made.

