TN govt enforces ban on camera phones in 52 major temples from today

Chennai, Sep 1 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu government has prohibited devotees from carrying camera-enabled mobile phones into 52 major temples across the state from Tuesday, as part of measures to preserve their sanctity and spiritual atmosphere.

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister Ramesh clarified that the restriction applies only to mobile phones equipped with cameras.

Devotees will be permitted to carry basic mobile phones without camera facilities into temple premises without any restriction. The decision follows complaints that visitors were taking photographs, videos, selfies and social media reels inside temples despite existing restrictions on mobile phone use.

Officials said such activities disturbed the spiritual environment and, in some instances, violated the privacy of other devotees.

The ban has been introduced in the first phase at prominent temples, including those at Tiruchendur, Palani, Tirupparankundram, Tiruvannamalai, Samayapuram, Srirangam, Rameswaram and Suchindram.

The Nellaiappar temple, Madurai Alagar temple, Coimbatore Koniamman temple and Salem Fort Mariamman temple are also covered.

In Chennai and surrounding areas, the restriction applies to the Vadapalani Murugan, Mylapore Kapaleeswarar, Triplicane Parthasarathy, Tiruvottiyur Vadivudai Amman, Thiruverkadu Devi Karumariamman, Kundrathur Murugan and Mangadu Kamakshi Amman temples.

Temples in Kancheepuram, including the Kamakshi Amman, Varadaraja Perumal and Ekambareswarar shrines, as well as the Veeraraghava Perumal temple in Tiruvallur and the Murugan temple at Tiruttani, are also included.

Paid mobile phone deposit counters and secure lockers have been established at the temples to enable devotees to leave their devices safely before entering. Major temples have been provided with facilities capable of storing up to 20,000 phones. However, officials acknowledged that these arrangements could come under pressure during festivals and auspicious occasions when more than 50,000 devotees visit some temples.

Visitors have therefore been advised, wherever possible, to leave camera phones at home, in hotel rooms or inside their vehicles.

Awareness campaigns have also been conducted to inform devotees about the new rules and prevent inconvenience at temple entrances.

The department warned that officials responsible for enforcement would face strict action if devotees were permitted to take photographs or videos inside temples and upload them on websites or social media platforms.

--IANS

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