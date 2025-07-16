July 16, 2025 6:04 PM हिंदी

Cabinet eases investment rules for NLCIL to fast-track green energy drive

New Delhi, July 16 (IANS) The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved a special exemption for NLC India Limited (NLCIL) from the prevailing investment guidelines applicable to Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprises.

This strategic decision enables NLCIL to invest Rs.7,000 crore in its wholly-owned subsidiary, NLC India Renewables Limited (NIRL) and, in turn, NIRL investing in various projects directly or through formation of Joint Ventures, without the requirement of prior approval under the existing delegation of powers, according to an official statement issued after the CCEA meeting.

This investment is further exempted from the 30 per cent net worth ceiling stipulated by the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) for overall investment by Central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) in JVs and subsidiaries providing NLCIL and NIRL greater operational and financial flexibility, the statement explained.

The exemptions aim to support NLCIL’s ambitious target of developing 10.11 GW of Renewable Energy (RE) capacity by 2030 and expanding this to 32 GW by 2047.

The approval aligns with India’s commitments made during COP26 for transition toward a low-carbon economy and achieve sustainable development. The country has pledged to build 500 GW of non-fossil fuel energy capacity by 2030 as part of the “Panchamrit” goals and its long-term commitment to achieve Net Zero emissions by 2070, the statement said.

As a significant power utility and Navratna CPSE, NLCIL is playing a pivotal role in this transition. Through this investment, NLCIL seeks to substantially expand its renewable energy portfolio and contribute meaningfully to national and global climate action objectives.

At present, NLCIL operates seven renewable energy assets with a total installed capacity of 2 GW, which are either operational or close to commercial operation. These assets will be transferred to NIRL pursuant to this Cabinet approval. NIRL, envisioned as the flagship platform for NLCIL’s green energy initiatives, is actively exploring fresh opportunities across the renewable energy sector, including participation in competitive bidding for new projects.

The approval is expected to reinforce India’s position as a green energy leader by reducing dependence on fossil fuels, lowering coal import, and enhancing reliability of 24x7 power supply across the country.

Beyond the environmental impact, this initiative is projected to generate significant employment—both direct and indirect—during the construction and operation phases, thereby benefiting local communities and supporting inclusive economic growth, the statement added.

--IANS

sps/na

