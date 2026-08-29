Buse sets up Fery showdown in Winston-Salem final

Winston-Salem, Aug 29 (IANS) Ignacio Buse and Arthur Fery will battle for the Winston-Salem Open title after the Peruvian and Briton came through contrasting semi-final encounters to reach Saturday’s championship match in North Carolina.

Buse continued the standout season of his career by defeating Benjamin Bonzi 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 in the first semi-final, recovering strongly after letting a second-set advantage slip to secure his place in another ATP Tour final.

The 22-year-old made a dominant start before Bonzi fought back to level the contest, despite Buse having held a 4-2 lead in the second set. However, the World No. 36 quickly rediscovered his rhythm in the decider, producing an almost flawless serving display to race away with the match in one hour and 51 minutes.

Buse did not lose a single point behind his first serve in the third set and converted seven of the 15 break points he created during the contest, according to ATP.

"I started playing a good level in the second set, but then I got a little anxious. I think that is normal. The way I came back in the third set was very important and was the key,” Buse said following his victory, as quoted by ATP.

The victory also carried historical significance for Buse, who became the first Peruvian player to reach an ATP Tour hard-court final since Luis Horna's run at Long Island in 2004.

Having already enjoyed a breakthrough year, Buse now has the opportunity to claim his second tour-level title of the season. The Peruvian captured his maiden ATP trophy in May at the ATP 500 event in Hamburg, where he defeated Tommy Paul in the final.

Waiting for him in the title clash will be Fery, who reached his first ATP Tour final after James Duckworth was forced to retire from their semi-final.

The Briton had taken command of the match and was leading 6-4, 2-1 when Duckworth, who had required a medical timeout after the opening set, was unable to continue. The Australian retired after 59 minutes, ending his campaign as Fery booked his place in the final.

“I am really happy to be in the final. Not the way I wanted it to end at all. I hope James will get well soon and rest up for next week. But I am very happy to be through,” Fery, who is the first British player to reach the final at the ATP 250 event, said.

Saturday's final offers Fery the chance to complete another remarkable chapter in what has already been a memorable season. The 24-year-old will be chasing his first ATP Tour title and arrives in the championship match following a rapid rise through the rankings.

Fery reached the Wimbledon semi-finals earlier this year, and his run in Winston-Salem has now lifted him to a career-high No. 33 in the ATP Live Rankings. The surge has also seen him move ahead of Cameron Norrie to become the new British No. 1.

His rise has been particularly dramatic considering that just eight weeks ago, Fery was ranked outside the world's Top 100.

Now, with Buse seeking a second title of the season and Fery chasing his maiden ATP Tour crown, the Winston-Salem Open final promises to bring two of the year's fastest-rising players together in a battle for the trophy.

--IANS

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