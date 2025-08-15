August 15, 2025 9:19 PM हिंदी

BSF IG hails force’s role in Operation Sindoor during I-Day celebrations

BSF IG Abhishek Pathak hails force’s role in Operation Sindoor at Independence Day celebrations

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) Marking the 79th anniversary of India’s Independence, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday held a ceremonial flag hoisting and salutation at the Indo-Pakistan border in Nadabet, Banaskantha district.

BSF Gujarat Inspector General Abhishek Pathak, who led the celebrations, hailed the force’s exemplary contribution during ‘Operation Sindoor’ and reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding the nation.

Speaking to reporters, Pathak congratulated all Indians on the occasion and echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for building a self-reliant and developed India by 2047.

“We pledge to give our best in whichever field we work, so that the nation becomes self-reliant. This Independence Day is especially significant as it comes after Operation Sindoor. During the conflict, our BSF and Army performed exceptionally well across the India-Pakistan border, ensuring the enemy’s nefarious designs failed,” he said.

Pathak noted that on August 14, in recognition of their gallantry during the operation, BSF personnel were awarded two Vir Chakras and 16 gallantry medals. “We take immense pride in this achievement. The BSF remains ever alert and ready to protect the nation’s security,” he asserted.

He also reminded that Independence brought with it the responsibility to keep the country secure, strong, and united, urging everyone to excel in their respective fields to contribute to national development. The Nadabet event drew large crowds from across Gujarat, with locals and visitors joining BSF jawans in patriotic celebrations.

The border area was adorned in the colours of the national flag, symbolising unity and national pride. Many civilians expressed their joy at being able to attend such events, which in the past were largely reserved for VVIPs.

“Earlier, only important dignitaries were allowed, but now common citizens can also be part of this momentous occasion,” said one attendee.

The Independence Day programme featured the hoisting of the Tricolour, a ceremonial salute by BSF personnel, and cultural performances reflecting the spirit of patriotism.

--IANS

sas/dan

LATEST NEWS

BLA slams US decision to brand Majeed Brigade as FTO, calls it 'colonial narrative' (File image)

BLA slams US decision to brand Majeed Brigade as FTO, calls it 'colonial narrative'

A memorable Independence Day, says PM Modi; shares video

A memorable Independence Day, says PM Modi; shares video

Baloch human rights activist welcomes PM Modi's I-Day address on critical minerals (File image)

Baloch human rights activist welcomes PM Modi's I-Day address on critical minerals

FBI Director Kash Patel extends greetings to India on Independence Day

FBI Director Kash Patel extends greetings to India on Independence Day

Richa Chadha, Independence Day, Instagram

Richa Chadha says 'we showed the world the way of peace & democracy'

Rahul Gandhi’s viral photo with Jagdish Tytler triggers backlash by BJP's Sirsa, Malviya

Rahul Gandhi’s viral photo with Jagdish Tytler triggers backlash by BJP's Sirsa, Malviya

India bolstering defence capabilities, remains committed to regional peace: Report (File image)

India bolstering defence capabilities, remains committed to regional peace: Report

Bengaluru Blasters make it two-in-a-row with 8-wicket win over Shivamogga Lions in a rain-reduced six-overs-a-side clash of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, at the Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar Stadium in Mysuru on Friday. Photo credit: KSCA

Maharaja Trophy 2025: Bengaluru Blasters make it two-in-a-row with 8-wicket win over Shivamogga Lions

Rashmika Mandanna says 'Geetha Govindam will always be the most special film' as it turns 7

Rashmika Mandanna says 'Geetha Govindam will always be the most special film' as it turns 7

M. Pranesh clinched the crown in Challenger section; Arjun Erigaisi among Masters’ trio of runners-up in the Chennai Grandmasters 2025 in Chennai on Friday. Picture Credit: MGD1

Chennai GM 2025: Pranesh clinches Challengers crown; Arjun Erigaisi among Masters’ trio of runners-up