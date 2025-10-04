Bruce Springsteen reveals why he's done Karaoke only once

Los Angeles, Oct 4 (IANS) Legendary musician Bruce Springsteen once performed a karaoke, and never did it again. The singer-songwriter has spoken up on his "disappointing" experience.

He recently appeared on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’, where he recollected his experience, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Springsteen, 76, was asked if he had ever done karaoke. After a pause, the rock legend replied, "I did”. "You did?" Kimmel, 57, quipped. "Yeah. Once. I was in London in a in a little bar. They were doing karaoke and I said, 'I'm going to get up and do some karaoke, you know'. And I decided I was going to do the Temptations 'Ain't Too Proud To Be’”. Springsteen recounted. "Oh, hell yeah", Kimmel replied.

"So I assume I'm going to get up there. I'm going to sing a few notes and this place is going to go wild. So I got up there. I started singing, and they thought I was just another a****** who got up on stage and was trying to do karaoke”, the 20-time Grammy winner said. "So it was really disappointing. I've never done it again”.

As per ‘People’, the ‘Born in the U.S.A.’ singer appeared on the late night show alongside Jeremy Allen White, who will soon play him on the big screen in ‘Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere’, which chronicles the singer's making of his stripped-back album Nebraska.

Before Springsteen's karaoke anecdote, White, 34, opened up about singing in character. "There's about 300 really excited background actors and most of them are from New Jersey and maybe even from around Asbury Park," he recounted of filming at the historic Stone Pony venue in Asbury Park, New Jersey.

"They were so excited and I was performing and I felt their energy and I was so excited and I really got lost. The whole job of it in an actor is to maybe get lost for a couple minutes and I really did. And I felt like I was the man. And then they said cut and everything went dead silent”, White said, to which the audience laughed.

--IANS

aa/