Bruce Springsteen biopic sets New York Film Festival screening

Los Angeles, Aug 11 (IANS) The upcoming biopic ‘Deliver Me From Nowhere’, which is based on legendary musician Bruce Springsteen, has been added to the New York Film Festival lineup.

The film stars Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen, and will be screened at the Spotlight Gala selection. It will be screened on September 28 at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall, reports ‘Variety’.

Springsteen will attend the premiere along with White’s co-stars Jeremy Strong and Odessa Young. ‘Deliver Me From Nowhere’ will host its world premiere elsewhere at an earlier date.

As per ‘Variety’, adapted from the biography by Warren Zanes, ‘Deliver Me From Nowhere’ is set at an early ’80s crossroads in Springsteen’s career when he was rising to fame while crafting the personal acoustic songs for the 1982 album ‘Nebraska’.

At the same time, he was recording the demos for ‘Born in the U.S.A.’, the hit that would catapult him to global stardom. Strong portrays Jon Landau, Springsteen’s manager and record producer, and Young plays the love interest of the Boss.

“The New York Film Festival has always felt like a spiritual home for the kind of cinema I believe in”, director Scott Cooper said. “To now arrive with a film about Bruce Springsteen, an artist whose music shaped not just a country but my own sense of storytelling, is something I could never have imagined. Getting to know Bruce, to explore his world and his spirit, has been one of the most profound creative experiences of my life. To share that experience with New York audiences, in a city that defines artistic possibility, is both an honor and a responsibility I hold with deep gratitude”.

