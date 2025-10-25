October 25, 2025 3:13 PM हिंदी

Bruce Springsteen biopic director says he has enough 'chapters' for a sequel

Bruce Springsteen biopic director says he has enough 'chapters' for a sequel

Los Angeles, Oct 25 (IANS) Legendary singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen might have a sequel to his biopic on the cards. The director of his recent biopic ‘Deliver Me From Nowhere’ has shared that he has enough "chapters" in his life to make a sequel.

The movie tells the story of ‘The Boss’ making his hit 1982 album ‘Nebraska’ with ‘The Bear’ star Jeremy Allen White, 34, portraying the 76-year-old rock legend, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Director Scott Cooper has said that if he wanted to, the Born to Run hitmaker could make more movies about his life, something they have discussed and Springsteen seemed keen on.

Referring to Sam Mendes' upcoming Beatles series, he told ‘Variety’, “I suppose if you can make four Beatles movies, you can make a couple of Bruce Springsteen movies. There’s so many chapters in Bruce’s life, in all seriousness, that are quite right for cinematic treatment. That’s something quite honestly that Bruce and I have discussed. I think he really loves this film”.

He further mentioned, “He’s loved the experience. “I think he feels incredibly comfortable with someone telling a very painful chapter in his life. You’d have to ask him, but I think he’s ready for more”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, meanwhile, Allen White recently shared how he observed that there are two sides to Springsteen's character.

He explained to The Hollywood Reporter, "I can look at his performances, and I can watch interviews, but these are public versions. They’re performative in some sense”.

“No matter how honest you are when you’re talking to the press, that’s not how you’re going to talk to your mother. I was running into the same thing where I was like, ‘Does this sound or look like him?’ Because I had all this footage I could go off of, but you don’t know what this man looks like alone in a house. There’s more freedom, but then you’re questioning that freedom”, he added.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Bruce Springsteen biopic director says he has enough 'chapters' for a sequel

Bruce Springsteen biopic director says he has enough 'chapters' for a sequel

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 net profit dips 2.7 pc to Rs 3,253 crore, NII rises 4 pc

Kotak Mahindra Bank's Q2 net profit dips 2.7 pc to Rs 3,253 crore

Pramod Bhagat clinches two golds, Sukant Kadam shines with a gold and silver at Australian Para Badminton International 2025

Pramod Bhagat clinches two golds, Sukant Kadam shines with a gold and silver at Australian Para Badminton International 2025

Release trailer of Pranav Mohanlal's horror thriller 'Dies Irae' out! (Photo Credit: Pranav Mohanlal/X)

Release trailer of Pranav Mohanlal's horror thriller 'Dies Irae' out!

R. Madhavan shares clean shaven look from sets of G. D. Naidu biopic

R. Madhavan shares clean shaven look from sets of G. D. Naidu biopic

Broader indices outshine benchmarks this week; 16 smallcaps gain over 15 pc

Broader indices outshine benchmarks this week, 16 smallcaps gain over 15 pc

Hanu Raghavapudi discloses why they used Sanskrit Shlokas while launching Prabhas's 'Fauzi' title! (Photo Credit: Fauzi The Movie/X)

Hanu Raghavapudi discloses why they used Sanskrit Shlokas while launching Prabhas's 'Fauzi' title!

Adani Group’s ‘energy-to-compute’ ecosystem to power India’s digital intelligence infra

Adani Group’s ‘energy-to-compute’ ecosystem to power India’s digital intelligence infra for the world

Tech can boost diagnosis, but human touch and compassion should not go: JP Nadda

Tech can boost diagnosis, but human touch and compassion should not go: JP Nadda

Women's World Cup: Two Australian cricketers molested in Indore, accused arrested as CA issues statement

Women's World Cup: Two Australian cricketers molested in Indore, accused arrested as CA issues statement