Broadband subscribers reach 979.71 million, total telephone users at 1,218.36 million

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) The total number of broadband subscribers increased from 974.87 million at the end of May to 979.71 million in June, with a monthly growth rate of 0.50 per cent, the government said on Tuesday.

In the month of June, 13.58 million subscribers submitted their requests for Mobile Number Portability (MNP), according to the TRAI data.

The total telephone subscribers in India increased from 1,207.08 million at the end of May to 1,218.36 million at the end of June, thereby showing a monthly growth rate of 0.93 per cent.

Total wireless (mobile) subscribers increased from 1,161.03 million at the end of May to 1,163.03 million at the end of June, thereby registering a monthly growth rate of 0.17 per cent.

Wireless (mobile) subscription in urban areas increased from 630.42 million at the end of May to 633.14 million at the end of June and wireless (mobile) subscription in rural areas decreased from 530.60 million to 529.88 million during the same period.

Monthly growth rate of urban and rural wireless (mobile) subscription was 0.43 per cent and -0.14 per cent, respectively.

The overall wireline tele-density in India increased from 2.73 per cent at the end of May to 3.36 per cent at the end of June. Urban and rural wireline tele-density were 8.25 per cent and 0.61 per cent, respectively, on June 30.

The respective share of urban subscribers, and rural subscribers in total wireline subscribers were 88.42 per cent and 11.58 per cent, respectively, at the end of June 2025.

BSNL, MTNL, and APSFL, the three PSUs access service providers, held 21.04 per cent of the wireline market share, the data showed.

“As on June 30, 2025, the private access service providers held 92.20 per cent market share of the wireless (mobile) subscribers, whereas BSNL and MTNL, the two PSU access service providers, had a market share of only 7.80 per cent,” the TRAI data showed.

