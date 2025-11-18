November 18, 2025 1:27 AM हिंदी

Kerala: 19-year-old stabbed to death in broad daylight

Kerala: 19-year-old stabbed to death in broad daylight

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 17 (IANS) Kerala's capital city witnessed a chilling incident on Monday evening when a 19-year-old youth was stabbed to death in broad daylight, sending shockwaves across the state capital.

The victim, identified as Alan, a resident of Rajaji Nagar, succumbed to his injuries following an altercation at Thycaud, nearly a few metres from the bustling city centre.

The incident took place around 6 p.m. behind the Thycaud temple.

According to preliminary information, a verbal dispute between a group of youths escalated rapidly and ended in a fatal stabbing.

The clash is believed to have originated over a disagreement related to a game they were playing.

Eyewitnesses reported that more than 30 students were involved in the heated exchange that soon spiralled out of control.

In a desperate attempt to save the youth, two individuals took injured victim Alan on a motorcycle and rushed him to the Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital.

However, Alan was declared dead on arrival.

Police sources confirmed that two persons have been taken into custody by the Cantonment Police following the incident, and further questioning is underway.

Witness accounts added disturbing details to the unfolding investigation.

Several students in school uniforms were seen among the mob gathered at the spot.

It is suspected that those who attempted to intervene and resolve a minor dispute between the youths ended up becoming the attackers, although police have yet to confirm this angle.

The presence of such a large group of students on a weekday evening, and the sudden escalation of a trivial disagreement into a brutal killing, have sparked widespread concern.

Residents and bystanders have expressed shock that a violent crime of this nature could unfold in a central and busy neighbourhood of the city.

Police teams are examining CCTV footage from the area and questioning multiple witnesses to piece together the sequence of events.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are expected to release more details as the probe progresses.

--IANS

sg/khz

LATEST NEWS

No plans to return to England, says Atletico Madrid's Conor Gallagher

No plans to return to England, says Atletico Madrid's Gallagher

Past statements ‘expose’ TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee’s penchant for controversies

Past statements ‘expose’ TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee’s penchant for controversies

Bihar: Lalan Singh, Sanjay visit Delhi ahead of NDA govt formation

Bihar: Lalan Singh, Sanjay Jha visit Delhi ahead of govt formation

Majority of US colleges see decline in Indian student enrollment in 2025

Majority of US colleges see decline in Indian student enrollment in 2025

Kerala: 19-year-old stabbed to death in broad daylight

Kerala: 19-year-old stabbed to death in broad daylight

Fresh from an international win, Kochhar to tee up in IGPL Invitational Mumbai, the next event in the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) Tour in Mumbai. Photo credit: IGPL Tour

IGPL Tour: Fresh from an international win, Kochhar to tee up in Mumbai

Anil Kapoor congratulates Mission Impossible co-star Tom Cruise on winning the honorary Oscar

Anil Kapoor congratulates Mission Impossible co-star Tom Cruise on winning the honorary Oscar

Facing possible Republican revolt, Trump reverses course on hardline stance

Facing possible Republican revolt, Trump reverses course on hardline stance

When Jodie Foster revealed she avoided Anthony Hopkins like plague on ‘The Silence of the Lambs’ sets

When Jodie Foster revealed she avoided Anthony Hopkins like plague on ‘The Silence of the Lambs’ sets

WPL 2026 could start from early January, final call on venues soon: Sources

WPL 2026 could start from early January, final call on venues to come soon: Sources