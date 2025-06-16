June 16, 2025 5:48 PM हिंदी

'Bring back our child': Family of Ghaziabad student stuck in Tehran pleads with govt amid Israel-Iran conflict

Bring back my child: Family of Ghaziabad student who is struck in Tehran urges govt amid Israel-Iran conflict

Ghaziabad, June 16 (IANS) The family of a medical student from Ghaziabad, currently stranded in war-torn Iran, on Monday has appealed to the Indian government to ensure his safe return.

Rizwan Ansari, a resident of Behta Hajipur in Ghaziabad's Loni, is pursuing an MBBS degree in Tehran and was living in a university hostel that was recently destroyed in a missile strike amid escalating hostilities between Israel and Iran.

According to his family, Rizwan narrowly escaped the attack. He had gone to a nearby hotel with friends for a meal when the missile hit the hostel building. Upon returning, he found the building reduced to rubble. He then called his family using someone else’s phone to inform them he was safe.

Speaking to IANS, Rizwan’s mother, Yaman Rani, made an emotional appeal to the Prime Minister.

"My son wanted to become a good doctor, which is why he went to Tehran to study. I request Prime Minister Narendra Modi, through your platform, to bring my son back to India. He told us his hostel building had collapsed and everything he owned was destroyed. From childhood, he dreamed of becoming either a scientist or a highly qualified doctor."

His father, Mohammad Ali, added: "Rizwan went to Iran in November last year. He has been very disturbed since Sunday, as missiles have been landing near his area. He went out to eat at a hotel, and when he returned, the building was gone. He told me there were bodies lying around his building. He said, ‘I am alive only because I was outside.’ I urge the Indian government to bring my son and all Indian students in Iran back safely."

Ghulam Abbas, Rizwan’s maternal uncle, said: "This is his first year in Iran. He told us Israel is continuously launching missiles. When he didn’t step out for 24 hours, we told him to go and get something to eat. His mobile phone, tablet - everything is gone in the collapse. We are requesting the government to rescue him and others stuck there."

The situation in the region continues to deteriorate, with families like Ansari’s anxiously awaiting government intervention.

--IANS

jk/vd

LATEST NEWS

PM Modi wraps up landmark Cyprus visit, emplanes for Canada to attend G7 Summit

PM Modi wraps up landmark Cyprus visit, emplanes for Canada to attend G7 Summit

Vijay Rupani shared a deep, long-standing bond with PM Modi; their association dates back to early BJP days in Gujarat

Vijay Rupani shared a deep, long-standing bond with Prime Minister: Modi Story narrates their association

Doesn't matter if it's Club World Cup or another competition, we are here to win, says Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca ahead of their first match of the tournament against Los Angeles FC in Atlanta. Photo credit: Chelsea FC

Doesn't matter if it's Club WC or another competition, we are here to win: Chelsea's Maresca

Sandeep Jain sheds light on tricky process of writing 'Criminal Justice' & 'Kankhajura' simultaneously

Sandeep Jain sheds light on tricky process of writing 'Criminal Justice' & 'Kankhajura' simultaneously

Cyprus leader touches PM Modi's feet in touching gesture of respect

Cyprus leader touches PM Modi's feet in touching gesture of respect

Alec Baldwin tears up while opening gifts with kids on special occasion

Alec Baldwin tears up while opening gifts with kids on special occasion

Amitabh Bachchan gives a sweet shout-out to his son Abhishek Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan gives a sweet shout-out to his son Abhishek Bachchan

NSE-Cyprus stock exchange pact marks new chapter in financial cooperation

NSE-Cyprus stock exchange pact marks new chapter in financial cooperation

Tisca Chopra shares she had a blast shooting 'Ankur Arora Murder Case' as the film turns 12

Tisca Chopra shares she had a blast shooting 'Ankur Arora Murder Case' as the film turns 12

Pragya Jaiswal chuffed with her films’ big win at Gaddar Telangana Film Awards

Pragya Jaiswal chuffed with her films’ big win at Gaddar Telangana Film Awards