Brazil recall Fabinho, Roque for friendlies, Neymar misses out

Rio de Janerio, Nov 4 (IANS) Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti has named uncapped left-back Luciano Juba in his squad with Neymar Jr. missing out on the squad for friendlies against Senegal and Tunisia.

Al-Ittihad's defensive midfielder Fabinho and Palmeiras forward Vitor Roque were also recalled for the fixtures in England and France later this month.

Juba, 26, who is also able to play in central midfield, was rewarded for a series of impressive performances for Bahia in Brazil's Serie A this season.

"He has a very important technical profile," Ancelotti told a news conference in Rio de Janeiro. "He has the ability to play inside, and he's been playing well with Bahia. He deserves this opportunity so that we can take a closer look at him."

Ancelotti praised 32-year-old former Liverpool player Fabinho, who last played for Brazil at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. He said he viewed Fabinho, who can also play as a right-back or central defender, as a possible backup for Manchester United's Casemiro.

"We'd like to have an option that can fit with Casemiro's characteristics," the Italian said. "He has a different defensive profile to Casemiro, and also experience. He's a player who has played at a very high level in Europe."

Roque, whose only Brazil cap came in 2023, has scored 17 goals and provided five assists across all competitions for Palmeiras since his February move from Barcelona.

"He's had a very good Brazilian Serie A season, and he's a player who I think can help us in these two matches," Ancelotti said of the 20-year-old striker.

As expected, there was no place for Santos forward Neymar, who returned from his latest injury setback in the Brazilian club's 1-1 home draw with Fortaleza on Saturday.

The 33-year-old, who is Brazil's all-time leading scorer, has not represented his country since suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in a World Cup qualifier against Uruguay in October 2023.

Brazil will meet Senegal at London's Emirates Stadium on November 15 and Tunisia at Pierre-Mauroy Stadium in Lille three days later.

The fixtures will give Ancelotti one of his last chances to experiment before finalizing his squad for next year's FIFA World Cup, to be played in the United States, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19.

Brazil squad:

Goalkeepers: Bento, Ederson, Hugo Souza.

Defenders: Eder Militao, Gabriel Magalhaes, Marquinhos, Alex Sandro, Caio Henrique, Danilo, Fabricio Bruno, Luciano Juba, Paulo Henrique, Wesley.

Midfielders: Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes, Andrey Santos, Fabinho, Lucas Paqueta

Forwards: Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, Estevao, Joao Pedro, Luiz Henrique, Matheus Cunha, Richarlison, Vitor Roque.