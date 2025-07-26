July 26, 2025 10:03 AM हिंदी

Bravo hails IPL’s impact: 'It helped every cricketer, not just me'

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) Former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has credited the Indian Premier League (IPL) for playing a transformative role in his career and in shaping the modern era of cricket.

Reflecting on his IPL journey, Bravo said the league has significantly impacted players worldwide — both financially and in terms of skill development — transforming the landscape of professional cricket.

"IPL hasn’t only helped me; it has helped every cricketer playing the game today — financially and skill-wise," Bravo told IANS. "I’m proud to have played for two of the most successful franchises and to be remembered as one of the best."

Bravo, a key figure for Chennai Super Kings and a former player for Mumbai Indians, remains one of the most decorated overseas cricketers in IPL history. Known for his signature flair, death-over expertise, and dynamic presence, the Trinidadian all-rounder carved a lasting niche in the T20 format. He also served as a mentor for Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2025 edition of the tournament.

His successful stint in the IPL brought accolades and financial success, while also inspiring a generation of Caribbean players to embrace franchise cricket with confidence.

Now representing the West Indies Champions squad in the ongoing World Championship of Legends (WCL), Bravo’s cricketing journey continues — but his appreciation for the IPL remains strong.

“The experience, the exposure, the friendships — the IPL gave me all of that,” he said from London, where the WCL is underway.

The WCL features six teams — India, Pakistan, England, Australia, South Africa, and West Indies — comprising legendary players of the past. The tournament follows a round-robin format, awarding two points for a win, one for a tie or no result, and none for a loss. Net Run Rate (NRR) will determine rankings in case of tied points, with the top four teams advancing to the knockout stage.

Dwayne Bravo With West Indies Champions owner Ajay Sethi. (Photo: WIC)

