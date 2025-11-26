Brad Pitt has plans for a simple Thanksgiving

Los Angeles, Nov 26 (IANS) Hollywood star Brad Pitt doesn’t want anything fancy for Thanksgiving. The actor plans to have a laid-back Thanksgiving with his girlfriend Ines de Ramon.

The ‘F1’ actor, 61, and the jewelry industry executive 32, enjoyed a quiet Thanksgiving last year with good food, reports ‘People’ magazine.

As per source close to the actor has said the couple’s plans this year are "similar”. A source, who knows Ines, said, “They like keeping things low-key and creating intimate traditions. They will be celebrating with a small group”.

As per ‘People’, the source close to the actor said that the Oscar winner feels fortunate to have Ines, whom he began dating in 2022, by his side for the first holiday season since losing his mom.

The death of his mother, Jane Pitt, who passed away at 84 in August, “was heartbreaking”, said that source, who added, “He felt sad for his dad too. Brad’s very grateful to have Ines. She’s beyond supportive”.

The normally private pair, who moved to a new home together earlier this year, recently stepped out to support pal George Clooney following the Los Angeles premiere of his new movie Jay Kelly at the Egyptian Theater in Los Angeles. A source said Pitt and Ines "arrived early and were very touchy-feely and seemed joined at the hip" at the party.

"They looked loved up. He was in a great mood and seemed thrilled to be there to celebrate his friend. Brad and Ines spoke in a group with Clooney for a while and then talked to Bono for a bit”, the source added.

On the professional front, the father of six, he shares children Maddox, 24, Pax, 22, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, and 17-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne with ex Angelina Jolie, 50, has been keeping busy.

--IANS

aa/