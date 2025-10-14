October 14, 2025 6:54 PM हिंदी

Boosting health literacy, self-care in youth may help prevent early onset of NCDs in India: Experts

Boosting health literacy, self-care in youth may help prevent early onset of NCDs: Experts

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) Developing a culture of health literacy and self-care in youth may help prevent the early onset of non-communicable diseases like diabetes, hypertension obesity and cancers, in India, said public health experts here on Tuesday.

The experts spoke at the third International Conference on Public Health and Nutrition (ICPHN 2025), organised by non-profit Sukarya.

Dr. Zoya Ali Rizvi, Deputy Commissioner, Nutrition and Adolescent Health, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, underscored the national mission’s focus on preventive health and behavioural change.

"We are witnessing a paradigm shift. Our effort is not just to treat illness but to prevent the early onset of non-communicable diseases by creating a culture of health literacy and self-care among young people,” Rizvi said.

“The aim is to reach every state and every adolescent with programmes that don’t just prescribe solutions but enable ownership of health," she added.

Speaking to IANS, Meera Satpathy, Founder & Chairperson, Sukarya, informed that the conference is focussed on “adolescent health”, which includes their physical health, mental health, nutrition, behavioural problems, etc.

Calling adolescents "the biggest force in India”, Satpathy urged the need to take care of their health early.

“Kishore and Kishoriyan have a lot of problems. When they are young, we want to take care of them. If they don't take care of their health, then it becomes a burden for life. We want a good, healthy, and strong India,” she told IANS.

Bonita Sharma, Co-founder & CEO, Social Changemakers and Innovators (SOCHAI), Kathmandu, Nepal, spoke on the need to promote balanced nutrition.

"Currently, young people in developing countries are facing the triple burden of malnutrition. They are underweight, overweight, and obese. There is also the problem of anaemia, also known as hidden hunger or micronutrient deficiency,” Sharma told IANS.

“The key solution that has been discussed so far is using school as an entry point to build a foundation for the health and well-being of adolescents,” she said, adding the need to also focus on the implementation gap in policies.

“There are a lot of great policies and programmes, but when it comes to implementing them on the ground, there are a lot of challenges. Ensuring there is a strong monitoring mechanism is also an idea that has been discussed,” Sharma said.

--IANS

rvt/

LATEST NEWS

ISSF World C’ship Shotgun: Focus shifts to trap events as India look to renew medal hunt (Credit: NRAI)

ISSF World C’ship Shotgun: Focus shifts to trap events as India look to renew medal hunt

Bihar polls: BJP’s candidate list reflects caste and gender balance

Bihar polls: BJP’s candidate list reflects caste and gender balance

Govt will support initiative to make Andaman next major hub for global internet data

Govt will support initiative to make Andaman next major hub for global internet data

Rs 1.6 lakh approved per family for reconstruction of 36,703 houses damaged in Punjab floods: Union Minister Chouhan

Rs 1.6 lakh approved per family for reconstruction of 36,703 houses damaged in Punjab floods: Union Minister Chouhan

Keanu Reeves lauds Alexandra Grant for doing 'wonderful' job of addressing marriage rumours

Keanu Reeves lauds Alexandra Grant for doing 'wonderful' job of addressing marriage rumours

Govt joins Zomato to create 2.5 lakh job opportunities annually via NCS portal

Govt joins Zomato to create 2.5 lakh job opportunities annually via NCS portal

‘It’s not in my hands, my job is to prepare and play’: Shami on Australia series snub

‘It’s not in my hands, my job is to prepare and play’: Shami on Australia series snub

The never-ending cycle of terrorism in Pakistan (IANS Analysis)

The never-ending cycle of terrorism in Pakistan (IANS Analysis)

Boosting health literacy, self-care in youth may help prevent early onset of NCDs: Experts

Boosting health literacy, self-care in youth may help prevent early onset of NCDs in India: Experts

Ravi Kishan reveals an unknown story about Shah Rukh Khan from “Fauji” days: “Realised why he became King Khan”

Ravi Kishan reveals an unknown story about SRK from 'Fauji' days: 'Realised why he became King Khan'