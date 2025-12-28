Boosted my confidence, want to achieve more: Manipur entrepreneur on being named in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the 129th episode of the radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, spoke about the efforts of Margaret Ramtharsiem, a resident of Churachandpur in Manipur and lauded her for popularising traditional products, handicrafts and also providing employment to many local artists and villagers.

“The efforts of Margaret Ramtharsiem of Churachandpur, Manipur, are also of a similar kind. She saw Manipur’s traditional products, handicrafts, and items made from bamboo and wood with a broad vision. Because of that vision, from a handicraft artist, she became a medium for transforming people’s lives. Today, Margaret’s unit employs over 50 artists, and through her hard work, she has developed a market for her products in several states across the country, including Delhi,” PM Modi said.

Margaret Ramtharsiem spoke to IANS, sharing her thoughts and excitement on her work being recognised and praised by the Prime Minister.

IANS: Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted your work in Mann Ki Baat. Does this reflect his local-to-global vision of turning traditional handicrafts into sustainable livelihoods?

Margaret Ramtharsiem: Yes, definitely. We see it in our clients, both from India and abroad. After exporting our products, we realise how these traditional handicrafts can reach a global market, creating real economic opportunities.

IANS: You have transformed Manipur's traditional handicrafts into livelihoods, employing over 50 artisans. Has the Prime Minister’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision encouraged you to scale and formalise this work?

Margaret Ramtharsiem: Yes. I have always wanted to be self-reliant, and the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision gives me the energy and motivation to work more, involve more local artisans, and strengthen self-reliance in our communities.

IANS: Your products now reach markets across India. Does this show that government policies are effectively helping artisans connect with national markets?

Margaret Ramtharsiem: Absolutely. Many local artisans were unknown before. Today, through government platforms, they are gaining visibility at the district, state, national, and even international levels.

IANS: Being mentioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mann Ki Baat, does this recognition boost the confidence of grassroots entrepreneurs and artisans?

Margaret Ramtharsiem: Yes, definitely. Even for me personally, it has boosted my confidence and energy to scale up my work and achieve more in the days ahead.

IANS: Prime Minister Modi often speaks about preserving culture while creating economic opportunities. Do you feel his leadership is giving India’s handicraft sector a new identity and direction?

Margaret Ramtharsiem: Yes. I am upgrading and modernising the traditional handicrafts of our tribal forefathers, which were practised hundreds of years ago. I am preserving our culture while turning it into a sustainable livelihood business.

IANS: Based on your experience, how impactful are Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiatives in strengthening traditional arts and ensuring sustainable income for artisans?

Margaret Ramtharsiem: His initiatives have strengthened my passion to promote traditional tribal attire and handicrafts. It allows us to preserve our traditions while generating income—what I would call a sustainable livelihood. Not just me, but many local artisans are energised and motivated to promote our tribal crafts and heritage.

