Boney Kapoor misses late wife Sridevi, shares an unseen photo

Mumbai Sep 12 IANS Film Producer Boney Kapoor recently shared a picture of his late wife and Bollywood superstar Sridevi.

The picture of the late superstar seems to be from her late 20s age group. Boney Kapoor, on the 3rd of September, had shared a photo of himself and Sridevi on their trip to Tirupati.

Taking a trip down memory lane, he shared the photo on his social media account wherein he, along with Sridevi, was seen sitting on the steps of the temple of Tirupati. Sridevi looked gorgeous in a pink silk saree, and Boney was seen wearing a traditional dhoti. Boney, sharing the picture, wrote, “From one of our many trips to Tirupati BALAJI.” Sridevi passed away in February 2018 after a tragic accident in Dubai. The news of her sudden demise shook the entire nation, and fans in lakhs took to the streets to join Sridevi's funeral procession. For the uninitiated, Sridevi passed away just a few months before elder daughter and Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor's debut in the industry.

Janhvi Kapoor debuted in Bollywood with the movie Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter. Janhvi, to date, makes sure of visiting the Tirupati temple before any important occasion to seek blessings. On account of a birthday every year following the ritual laid by her late mother, both Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor are always seen visiting Tirupati and are carrying forward the ritual. Bonny and Sridevi got married in 1997 immediately after the movie Judaai released. Sridevi is the second wife of Boney Kapoor. The producer was earlier married to Mona Kapoor, with whom he has two children, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. All of Boney Kapoor's children, Arjun, Anshula, Janhvi and Khushi, are a part of Bollywood and are doing well for themselves.

