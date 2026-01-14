Boman Irani returns as 'Khurana' bringing his menacing sneer with him

Mumbai, Jan 14 (IANS) Amidst all the buzz for the forthcoming sequel, "Khosla Ka Ghosla 2", Boman Irani has returned in his iconic avatar as Khurana.

Teasing the netizens with the initial glimpse of his beloved avatar, Boman dropped a video of himself dressed as Khurana in a vibrant multicolored shirt paired with black trousers.

He is also seen saying his famous "Uncle Ji", followed by a devilish laugh.

Sharing a joint post on Instagram, veteran actor Anupam Kher aka uncle ji and Boman wrote the caption, "KHURANA IS BACK….AND HOW Iconic #KhuranaSaab has landed back in the lives of #Khoslas with his trademark #UncleJi menacing sneer!! Jai Ho! #KhoslaKaGhosla2. (sic)"

Earlier today, Tara Sharma, who will also be seen reprising her role as Meghna from the original drama, admitted that while working on the sequel, she has been learning a lot from her fellow actors such as Kher, Ranvir Shorey, Parvin Dabas, and Kiran Juneja, to name just a few.

Delighted to be a part of "Khosla Ka Ghosla 2", Tara shared that the set feels like a master class in acting.

She wrote, "Learning so much from these legends and ones not in the pic too. Feels like we’re in an acting Master Class learning from the greats. Grateful to be part of this sequel and missing those not here #khoslakaghosla and hope it is a success Thank you fab @anupampkher @dabasparvin @kiranjoneja @ranvirshorey @nishanknoor @kangannangia @savitaraj_hiremath @tandavfilmsentertainment and more who are not in the pic Resuming soon Just at another shoot now lots to learn here too Onward and upward touch wood."

Prior to that, Kher expressed his gratitude for all the anticipation surrounding the sequel.

His Insta post read, "KHOSLAS ARE BACK AND HOW: I have been in movies now for four decades. But never have I experienced this crazy anticipation for the sequel of any movie (including International) as in the case of #KhoslaKaGhosla2! I wonder what is it that resonates with the magic of this film! Please share with what you think are the REASONS for this excitement from all age groups! I am genuinely curious!! Jai Mata Di! #Sequel #CultClassic."

--IANS

pm/