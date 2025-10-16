October 16, 2025 4:27 PM हिंदी

Boman Irani acknowledges Prithviraj Sukumaran’s kindness and talent in birthday tribute

Boman Irani acknowledges Prithviraj Sukumaran’s kindness and talent in birthday tribute

Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) Boman Irani took to social media to wish actor Prithviraj Sukumaran on his birthday. He shared a heartfelt tribute that celebrated their friendship.

In his message, the ‘Munna Bhai M.B.B.S’ actor expressed gratitude for Prithviraj’s support, kindness, and the values he upholds, calling him a “good, decent fighter and artist. Boman sent his love and appreciation for Sukumaran on his special day. Taking to Instagram, Irani shared a photo featuring him posing alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ibrahim Ali Khan. In the image, the veteran actor could be seen posing with his hands placed on Prithviraj and Ibrahim’s shoulders.

For the caption, the ‘Mehta Boys’ actor wrote, “Brother @therealprithvi Here is some love and appreciation for who we consider a great guy. You mean a lot to us. Not just for your support for my Kayo… But we have to be grateful that we, in our journey, meet people who reaffirm the values of our own. Good, decent, fighters, artists, who allow us to drop our guard and love without condition. We celebrate today, to say things we cannot say everyday, but feel those thoughts anyway, every now and then. Happy birthday, and lots of love.”

Prithviraj Sukumaran celebrated his 43rd birthday on, October 16. Marking the occasion, his spouse and film producer Supriya Menon shared a heartfelt birthday tribute on social media, accompanied by never-before-seen photos of the actor. She wrote, “Happy birthday P! Here’s to an incredible year ahead filled with the finest of cinema, adventures, and relaxation! To my eternal travel companion, I love you dearly! #P&S #happybirthday #ourfave #Daadalove.”

Ahead of his birthday, the Malayalam superstar had dropped a special surprise — the first look of his eagerly awaited film “Khalifa.” Titled The Bloodline, the teaser was released on October 13, giving audiences an exciting glimpse of what promises to be one of next year’s biggest action-packed spectacles.

Sharing his intriguing poster on social media, Prithviraj wrote, “A revenge forged by a lineage that spans generations! Next Onam… Aamir Ali will write his vengeance in gold! #KHALIFA – The Ruler.”

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

‘India’s energy procurement policy is independent and sovereign’: BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi

‘India’s energy procurement policy is independent and sovereign’: BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi

India, Brazil agree to bolster trade and investment ties

India, Brazil agree to bolster trade and investment ties

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai's little Anjali aka Sana Saeed celebrates 27 years of the movie

Sana Saeed celebrates 27 years of 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'

Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt starrer "All The Best" turns 16, Rohit Shetty thanks young fans for making "reels" on the movie

Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt-starrer "All The Best" turns 16, Rohit Shetty thanks young fans for making "reels" on the movie

It’s Shefali Shah vs Huma Qureshi in ‘Delhi Crime’ Season 3

It’s Shefali Shah vs Huma Qureshi in ‘Delhi Crime’ Season 3

Abhishek, Mandhana named ICC Players of the Month for September

Abhishek, Smriti named ICC Players of the Month for September

PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, Poshan Abhiyan key to advancing food security in India: Nadda

PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, Poshan Abhiyan key to advancing food security in India: Nadda

Trump invokes a 'good friend' in another attempt at leading Putin to the negotiating table

Trump invokes a 'good friend' in another attempt at leading Putin to the negotiating table

Sensex, Nifty extend gains for 2nd day amid strong Q2 earnings momentum

Sensex, Nifty extend gains for 2nd day amid strong Q2 earnings momentum

India on brink of historic AFC U17 Women’s Cup berth

India on brink of historic AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup berth