Bollywood’s Bhidu asks to protect and conserve the environment

Mumbai, June 5 (IANS) Actor Jackie Shroff, Bollywood and Instagram’s most loved “Bhidu”, is having a field day (pun intended) on the occasion of World Environment Day.

On Thursday, the actor took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared the message of eco-conservation. The first video is from his social initiative “Ped Lagao Bhidu”. The text in the video read, “Protecting our environment for us, and for future generations is top priority. Recycle, reduce, reuse. Let’s conserve our resources, and live sustainably”.

The second video is from a plantation drive. However, the second video doesn’t feature the actor but, he promises in the video something interesting is waiting in the wings.

Last month, the actor who was recently seen in 'Baby John', shared a message on Earth Day, as he took to his X, formerly Twitter, and shared a video talking about being the change that nature desperately needs.

The video shows clips of lush greenery, with text pointing to efforts to restore the balance of nature.

The text on the video reads, "Let's stop deforestation, and start restoration. Let us become the winds of change. Let us waste less, and become better. We are the key to a pollution free world. We owe it to our children and future generations. Let us make it Mother Earth Day everyday".

Earth Day was first held on April 22, 1970, and now includes a wide range of events coordinated globally through earthday.org including 1 billion people in more than 193 countries.

Meanwhile, in January this year, Jackie Shroff celebrated 36 years of his iconic movie 'Ram Lakhan'.

The action musical film blended compelling a narrative, and stellar performances by iconic actors. While the cast stole the show with their on-screen presence, Jackie Shroff continues to be celebrated for being the film's charm as he essayed the role of a righteous police inspector, Ram.

Talking about the film, Jackie Shroff said, "It is incredible that 'Ram Lakhan' has clocked 36 years of its release, and it's nothing short of spectacular. It has been an incredible experience to work alongside Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Dimple Kapadia, and the rest of the star cast under Subhash Ghai's direction”.

