Bollywood film unit hit by food poisoning in Leh, over 100 members admitted to hospital

Srinagar, Aug 18 (IANS) A Bollywood film unit shooting in Ladakh was hit by food poisoning, and over 100 members of the unit were admitted to a hospital in Leh, officials said on Monday.

"Over 100 workers of a Bollywood film crew were hospitalised in Leh after a suspected case of food poisoning late Sunday evening," officials confirmed on Monday.

The workers of the film unit were engaged in the shooting of an upcoming film when several of them suddenly developed severe abdominal pain, vomiting, and headache.

They were immediately rushed to the Sajal Narbu Memorial (SNM) Hospital in Leh, where doctors said it was a case of mass food poisoning.

An official said that nearly 600 people had meals at the location before the incident occurred.

“Food samples have been collected for detailed analysis to identify the cause,” the official added. The hospital authorities said the situation was brought under control after an urgent mobilisation of staff from all departments.

“We managed the patient rush effectively. The police also stepped in to regulate the overcrowded emergency ward and prevent panic,” a senior doctor said.

Doctors confirmed that all patients are in stable condition, and most of them have been discharged after receiving necessary treatment.

Authorities are awaiting the laboratory reports of the food samples to fix accountability, while the incident has raised questions about the safety standards at large-scale shooting locations in sensitive regions like Leh.

As the investigation continues, details about the kind of food and the water taken by the unit members are awaited. It was also not known who the film producer and director were, and whether any prominent Bollywood stars were among those who fell ill.

The Ladakh region, known as the moonland because of its barren, rugged mountains and difficult topography, has been host to a number of Bollywood superhit movies like ‘3 Idiots’ and ‘Haqeeqat’.

'Haqeeqat' was made to depict the India-China war of 1962 and went on to become a major hit. Many other Bollywood movies have been shot in the rugged locales of the region. The popular films which utilised Ladakh’s stunning landscapes for various scenes include ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan', 'Dil Se', 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', and 'Lakshya'.

The region has places like Nubra, Chanthang and Batalik, which were not open to tourists earlier and have been opened for visitors now.

