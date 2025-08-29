August 29, 2025 8:02 PM हिंदी

Bobby Deol turns Fatima Sana Shaikh into "animal" on the sets of "Pinks"

Bobby Deol turns Fatima Sana Shaikh into “animal” on sets of upcoming project tentatively titled “Pinks”

Mumbai Aug 29 (IANS), Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Shaikh recently shared a candid photo on her social media account with Bobby Deol and the team of their upcoming project and gave fans a glimpse of their off-screen camaraderie.

The actress posted the group photo wherein Bobby Deol, director Priyanka Ghose, and the team of their upcoming project are posing for the picture with utmost swag. She captioned it as “@iambobbydeol has turned us into animals. @picsofpinks and I have turned him into a pookie.” With this smartly curated line, Fatima cheekily referenced Bobby’s 2023 blockbuster film “Animal” and connected his highly applauded on-screen persona with their behind-the-scenes fun.

In the picture shared, Bobby Deol can be seen sporting a casual winter look, donning a warm jacket and his quintessential style, while Fatima is seen standing at the center in a checkered coat and pink beanie, striking a pose full of attitude. The entire crew appears to be in high spirits as they pose against the rugged backdrop of Leh, where the shoot is apparently underway.

Meanwhile, a member of director Priyanka Ghose’s team shared a picture on his social media account hinting at their upcoming project. He put on display a picture of cloud-filled skies from their in-flight travel, hinting at their travel to Leh. Priyanka Ghose reshared the image on her social media stories, tagging it with the hashtag “#SetsofPinks.”

On the work front, Bobby Deol still continues to enjoy immense love for his character portrayal in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s “Animal” and is now busy experimenting with varied roles. The actor has umpteen numbers of projects in his hand. From Yash Raj Films’ “Alpha” to “Bandar” and Aryan Khan's directorial debut, “The Ba***ds of Bollywood,” Bobby is set to rule the screens this year! Fatima, on the other hand, was last seen in “Aap Jaisa Koi” opposite R. Madhavan. The OTT show received great reviews for their on-screen chemistry.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Sandeep Reddy Vanga meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, calls it 'an absolute honor'

Sandeep Reddy Vanga meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, calls it 'an absolute honor'

Central Delhi Kings storm into final with dominant win over East Delhi Riders in Season 2 of Delhi Premier League (DPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Friday. Photo credit: DDCA

DPL 2025: Central Delhi Kings storm into final with dominant win over East Delhi Riders

India’s broadband users cross 984 million in July

India’s broadband users cross 984 million in July

‘No JeM infiltration in Bihar’: ADG Law & Order Pankaj Darad

‘No JeM infiltration in Bihar’: ADG Law & Order Pankaj Darad

India and Japan need to take advantage of each other's strengths: Ishiba

India and Japan need to take advantage of each other's strengths: Ishiba

Indian juniors win 7 gold, 7 silver, and 12 bronze in Belt and Road Youth Boxing Gala in Xinjiang, China, on Friday. Photo credit: BFI

Indian juniors win 7 gold, 7 silver, and 12 bronze in Belt and Road Youth Boxing Gala in China

Jatadhara producer reflects on comparisons with Hollywood VFX: 'USP of the film is its emotion'

Jatadhara producer Prerna Arora reflects on comparisons with Hollywood VFX: 'Its USP is emotion'

Operation Sindoor: How India averted a global terror front in Kashmir

Operation Sindoor: How India averted a global terror front in Kashmir

Ankur Mittal wins gold with new continental record in double trap as India end the 16th Asian Shooting Championship with 103 medals in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, on Friday. Photo credit: NRAI

Asian Shooting C’ship: Ankur Mittal wins gold with new continental record in double trap

‘Bihar gateway, J&K target’: JeM infiltration signals ISI’s new tactic

‘Bihar gateway, J&K target’: JeM infiltration signals ISI’s new tactic