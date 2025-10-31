October 31, 2025 2:15 AM हिंदी

BJP’s internal feud behind Dharmasthala case: Shivakumar

BJP’s internal feud behind Dharmasthala case: Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Oct 30 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said on Thursday that he stands by his statement that the Dharmasthala case arose due to internal conflicts among BJP leaders.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that in the Dharmasthala case, as much harm as possible has already been done to the individual, the family, and the institution.

“Our wish is that both dharma and justice should prevail,” he said.

Shivakumar added that Dharmadhikari and BJP Rajya Sabha Member Veerendra Heggade’s personality is unique.

“I felt bad that the name of such an institution was being tarnished. Just as Tirupati is known for vows made through offerings of money, Dharmasthala is known for vows made through word. Once such a vow is taken, it cannot be broken. I believe that any institution that functions in such a disciplined manner will not face any problem,” he said.

He added that based on his personal understanding and experience of the traditions followed in Dharmasthala, and the practices observed there, he made the remarks.

He added that Home Minister G. Parameshwara has said the report will be submitted soon.

“They might have filed thousands of petitions before the court. When someone commits an offence, the law of this land provides an opportunity to seek an apology. The media should discuss that aspect,” he said.

When asked about reports that ministers have submitted a three-month performance report to the high command regarding the cabinet reshuffle, Shivakumar said that he does not know if reports were sought about other issues or ministers.

“A survey is conducted regularly within our party every month — about our work in the constituency, in the party, and in the government. Reports are routinely sent to the high command. They collect their own reports as well. We too send monthly updates about party activities,” he added.

--IANS

mka/dan

LATEST NEWS

‘Proud of our women in blue’: Sehwag, Pant, De Villiers hail India’s epic run chase to reach final

‘Proud of our women in blue’: Sehwag, Pant, De Villiers hail India’s epic run chase to reach final

IPL chief Dhumal hails India’s ‘phenomenal win’, credits Jay Shah’s vision for women’s cricket

IPL chief Dhumal hails India’s ‘phenomenal win’, credits Jay Shah’s vision for women’s cricket

Women's World Cup: India celebrate historic semis win — It’s Diwali again!

Women's World Cup: India celebrate historic semis win — It’s Diwali again!

'Jem' of the Game: How Rodrigues lit up the night and lifted Indian women’s cricket with a historic win over Australia and a place in the final. Photo credit: IANS

'Jem' of the Game: How Rodrigues lit up the night and lifted Indian women’s cricket

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia hails India's historic semis win as Jemimah, Harmanpreet guide hosts into Sunday's final against South Africa with a five-wicket win against Australia in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. IANS Photos

Women's World Cup: Saikia hails historic semis win as Jemimah, Harmanpreet guide India into final

India’s historic run chase and Jemimah's masterclass enroute to the final of the ICC Women's World Cup at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

Women's World Cup: India’s historic run chase and Jemimah's masterclass on way to final

US Senate moves to block Trump’s global tariffs in rare bipartisan rebuke

US Senate moves to block Trump’s global tariffs in rare bipartisan rebuke

It was about winning for India, says Jemimah after leading hosts to final with a five-wicket defeat of defending champion Australia in the second semifinal of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

Women's World Cup: It was about winning for India, says Jemimah after leading hosts to final

‘Hopeful my wife Usha becomes Christian’: US VP Vance

‘Hopeful my wife Usha becomes Christian’: US VP Vance

BJP’s internal feud behind Dharmasthala case: Shivakumar

BJP’s internal feud behind Dharmasthala case: Shivakumar