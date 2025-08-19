Amit Malviya slams Mamata Banerjee after SC verdict in teachers recruitment scam

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) BJP leader Amit Malviya on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after the Supreme Court dismissed review petitions in the multi-crore teachers’ recruitment scam, calling the verdict a “severe indictment” of her government.

Malviya, head of the BJP’s IT Cell and Co-incharge West Bengal, posted on X a portion of the judgment that highlighted glaring lapses by the West Bengal Central School Service Commission (SSC) and the state authorities. He said the ruling had exposed how Banerjee’s “corrupt system betrayed Bengal’s aspiring teachers and trampled upon their futures.”

According to the apex court, the SSC’s failure to retain original OMR sheets or even mirror copies rendered genuine verification impossible. It noted that the cover-up of lapses and illegalities by authorities had compromised the entire selection process. “The entire selection, therefore, had to be invalidated to maintain the sanctity of the process of selection, which should be pristine and free of all such infirmities,” the court observed.

While acknowledging that cancellation of untainted appointments could lead to “heartburn and anguish,” the Court underscored that “protecting the purity of the selection process is paramount” and must take precedence.

“The Supreme Court has dismissed the review petitions in the West Bengal teachers’ recruitment scam - a severe indictment of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her government, which has destroyed the dreams of lakhs of young men and women,” he said.

He further added that, “…..Harsh remarks against the Commission and authorities were fully warranted and justified for ruining the careers of thousands of youth. The verdict exposes how Mamata Banerjee’s corrupt system betrayed Bengal’s aspiring teachers and trampled upon their futures.”

The teachers’ recruitment scam has rocked West Bengal politics, with several senior TMC leaders already under the scanner of central agencies. Tuesday’s Supreme Court ruling further sharpens the political battle ahead of the upcoming elections in the state.

--IANS

sas/dan