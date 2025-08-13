BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy wins Constitution Club polls

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy emerged victorious over party colleague and former Union Minister Dr. Sanjeev Balyan in the high-stakes election for Secretary (Administration) of the Constitution Club of India (CCI).

The contest, which saw intense campaigning and surprising political alignments, concluded with Mr. Rudy securing the post by a margin of 102 votes.

A total of 707 votes were polled, with approximately 679 votes cast and 38 ballots registered, representing nearly 60 per cent of the electorate, reportedly the highest voter turnout ever for CCI polls.

Speaking after the win, Mr. Rudy said, “No, I think many facts are not correct, which have been said. I will give my comment on that later. But in the present, it is true that a big victory has been achieved by our team.”

The face-off between two prominent BJP leaders drew attention not only because of the intra-party rivalry but also due to the spirited campaign. Rudy, a five-time MP, commercial pilot, and former Union Minister, has served as the Club’s Secretary (Administration) for over two decades. His long tenure, during which he was credited with reviving the institution from neglect and dilapidation, became a key issue, with critics arguing that it was time for a fresh team.

His challenger, Dr. Sanjeev Balyan, a veterinarian by training and also a former Union Minister, mounted a strong campaign.

Adding to the intrigue, first-time BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, observing the fierce contest, remarked, “For the first time, it’s BJP versus BJP, so this is quite confusing, especially for those of us who are new.”

The Constitution Club, nearly eight decades old, has current and former Parliamentarians as its members. Apart from the Secretary (Administration) post, other key positions were filled unopposed. DMK MP P. Wilson was elected Secretary (Treasurer), Congress MP Rajiv Shukla won Secretary (Sports), and DMK MP Tiruchi Siva secured the post of Secretary (Culture) after opposing candidates withdrew.

--IANS

rs/