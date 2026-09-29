September 29, 2026 9:51 AM हिंदी

BJP to hold first meeting of newly appointed state in-charges, co-in-charges today

BJP to hold first meeting of newly appointed state in-charges, co-in-charges today

New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold the first meeting of its newly appointed state in-charges and co-in-charges at the party's national headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The meeting, to be chaired by BJP National President Nitin Nabin, will bring together the party's newly appointed in-charges and co-in-charges for all 28 states and eight Union Territories.

According to party sources, the deliberations will focus on strengthening and expanding the organisation, preparations for upcoming Assembly elections, and a review of the performance and functioning of BJP governments in states where the party is in power.

The meeting assumes significance as it will mark the first collective interaction of the newly appointed state in-charges and co-in-charges following the organisational reshuffle announced earlier this week.

The BJP leadership is also expected to discuss key organisational priorities, coordination between the central and state units, and preparations for upcoming electoral campaigns and organisational programmes.

The gathering will provide the newly appointed functionaries an opportunity to receive guidance from the central leadership and present their strategies for strengthening the party's presence in their respective states and Union Territories.

Earlier on September 23, the BJP announced the appointment of in-charges and co-in-charges for all states and Union Territories. As part of the reshuffle, national general secretary Smriti Irani was assigned charge of Haryana and Chhattisgarh, while party vice-president Ram Madhav was entrusted with responsibility for Tamil Nadu.

The party also elevated senior leader Anil Baluni as coordinator of its communication department, which oversees the national media cell and social media unit.

Ashish Usha Agrawal, recently appointed co-convenor of the BJP's national media department, has been elevated as its convenor, a position previously held by Baluni.

The appointments were announced by BJP President Nitin Nabin.

According to a party notification, senior BJP leader Vinay Sahasrabuddhe has been appointed as Delhi in-charge, while Jamyang Tsering Namgyal and Darshana Jardosh will serve as co-in-charges for the national capital.

--IANS

rs/

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