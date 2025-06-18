BJP slams Congress for ‘peddling falsehood’ over PM Modi-Trump phone call

New Delhi, June 18 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday launched a scathing attack at the Congress party, accusing it of peddling falsehood over the telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. This comes on back of Congress General Secretary and Communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh's claims that there were discrepancies in the readouts between the one issued by Indian government and the US.

BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya dismissed Ramesh’s claims as a “blatant lie,” asserting that the Congress leader was referring to an outdated statement from January 2025. Taking it to X, Malvia tweeted, . “Jairam Ramesh is a congenital liar — much like Rahul Gandhi.

"He is now peddling yet another falsehood, claiming that Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri’s statement doesn’t match the U.S. readout — while dramatically waving his phone around."

He further stated that there has been no official U.S. release yet regarding the latest Modi-Trump conversation, and accused the Congress of twisting facts to undermine India's foreign policy.

“The Congress and its troll army simply can’t digest the fact that Prime Minister Modi told President Trump in clear terms — India neither needs nor accepts any third-party mediation,” he said.

"The de-escalation with Pakistan happened through DGMOs, and at Pakistan’s own request. Congress must stop maligning India’s firm and principled foreign policy just to feed its petty narratives", said Malviya.

Further attacking the Congress, he noted that, "under Congress, India was seen as a weak, third-world country. Today, India is a rising power — a bright star in the global order. No amount of lies can dim that truth"

It is pertinent to note here that Jairam Ramesh minutes after Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri via video message gave out crucial details on PM Modi and President Trump conversation that happened over a phone call lasting 35 minutes, slammed the Prime Minister and demanded that a special Parliament session be called for similar briefing.

He also criticized Modi government's 'silence' for 37 days, since the Pahalgam attack and demanded that the opposition parties be also informed about India's diplomatic outreach and offensive against Pakistan.

He also said that the U.S. Central Command Chief General Michael Kurilla recently described Pakistan as a “special and phenomenal partner” in counter-terrorism and added that Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir, who waged war against India, was given a private lunch invite from Donald Trump.

--IANS

sas/mr