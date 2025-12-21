BJP would not stop at statements if allegations were true, says Kumari Selja on Rahul Gandhi's foreign visits (IANS Interview)

Mumbai, Dec 21 (IANS) Congress MP Kumari Selja on Sunday countered the "anti-India" allegations made by the BJP against Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his foreign visits, and accused the party of becoming "habitually compelled" to criticise him. Congress MP Kumari Selja on Sunday accused the BJP of having only one agenda -- "communal divide" -- for every election, while contrasting it with Congress, which she claimed always connects with the people.

She also accused the BJP of having only one agenda -- "communal divide" -- for every election, while contrasting it with Congress, which she claimed always connects with the people.

In an interview with IANS, Selja said that the Congress party is ready for the high-stakes BMC polls, scheduled for next month. She also said that the BJP always resorts to "slandering Congress" instead of presenting its own report card for the last 11 years at the Centre.

The Congress leader also talked about the Maharashtra local body polls, BJP's allegations against Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi over his foreign visits, Hate Speech Bill, Viksit Bharat G RAM G Bill, hijab row, etc.

The following are the excerpts from the interview:

IANS: You are currently in Mumbai. The Maharashtra local body election results will shortly be announced, and the schedule for the BMC elections has been announced. The BJP has released a list of star campaigners, including Himanta Biswa Sarma, Yogi Adityanath, etc. How are you planning to counter the BJP?

Kumari Selja: The party will decide this; they will decide where star campaigners are needed, whom they want to call, and the party will make this decision considering the local situation and circumstances. However, the BJP only has one agenda -- communal divide. When their star campaigners come here, they will also make statements in line with this agenda.

Our party has always been connected with the people. It's a different matter that political circumstances change, but our workers, and especially here, have always raised the issues of the people. Our people are always among the people, working, and in the coming time, when the BMC elections come, you will see that all our people are fully prepared for these elections.

IANS: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the BJP-led Centre is "correcting the mistakes of the Congress", adding that the party gave "free rein to infiltrators for votes". He said that the government is identifying and expelling these infiltrators. What is your opinion on this?

Kumari Selja: When the Honourable Prime Minister speaks, the media and everyone else have to pay attention, but the facts should also come to light: where he has spoken, and in 11 years, how many infiltrators have been identified and how many have been expelled? He should also provide some information on that instead of always criticising the Congress party without reason.

Slandering the Congress party has become a trademark of the BJP. It would be better if they gave their own answer about the last 11 years. There can be no achievements merely by changing the names of schemes.

IANS: The BJP has made several allegations regarding Rahul Gandhi's foreign visits, accusing him of meeting with "anti-India forces" and "defaming the nation". What do you have to say about this?

Kumari Selja: If any such activity had taken place until now, do you think the BJP would have just made such statements instead of doing anything? It has become a habit of the BJP to criticise Rahul Gandhi. These BJP members are habitually compelled to point fingers at Rahul Gandhi. They should also look into their own shortcomings before criticising Rahul Gandhi.

IANS: First, Karnataka announced to bring a legislation regarding hate speech, and now Telangana CM Revanth Reddy has also announced that the government is going to bring a new law against hate speech and communal statements. Do you think this is the need of the hour?

Kumari Selja: Everyone sees how much poison there is in politics. Harmony is our culture, but hate speech is not our culture. So we should never stoop so low; we should maintain harmony among ourselves. If we criticise someone in politics, it should be based on issues. Neither our country's culture allows hate speech, nor should there be any place for it.

IANS: Revanth Reddy has also said that Telangana is able to celebrate Christmas because of the "sacrifices and contributions of Sonia Gandhi. What is your take on this?

Kumari Selja: I don't know what he said or didn't say, but our country is a country of religious harmony. We give respect to everyone, and all of us together celebrate each other's festivals.

IANS: The Aravalli issue has become a national topic. People are also protesting against the government's stance. Do you think that the Centre has taken the right decision?

Kumari Selja: Humans cannot mess around with nature. It is not only a threat to the future generations but also to the wild animals who live there, who have all the rights of our forests. If we tamper with it, people will surely stand up against it.

IANS: The MGNREGA is being replaced with Viksit Bharat G RAM G Bill. The Opposition is protesting against this change. What is your opinion?

Kumari Selja: The government has two motives: one is to erase the good work that has been done, and the other is to change the name. They have no connection with the poor; their connection is with the wealthy. You can see this happening in this Bill.

IANS: How do you see the hijab row? PDP leader Iltija Mufti has also filed an FIR against Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

Kumari Selja: I wouldn't call this just a hijab controversy. I would say that for any woman, regardless of her religion, whether she wears a veil or a burqa, laying hands on her is a very serious matter, and no one should allow this. Nitish Kumar should apologise. He is getting old, and everyone can see that for quite some time, his public behaviour has not been right.

--IANS

sd/dpb