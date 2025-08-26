‘Bhopal belongs to all’: MP Congress hits back at BJP over ‘communal’ remarks

Bhopal, Aug 25 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Congress on Monday hit back at the BJP for the communal remarks, asserting that Bhopal belongs to all and to one particular community.

“Alok Sharma’s remarks are highly condemnable. Bhopal belongs to every citizen, not just one community. His statement is filled with communal hatred,” said state Congress president Jitu Patwari.

Earlier, the first time BJP MP Alok Sharma said that “Bhopal does not belong to Muslims.”

The Congress accused Alok Sharma of attempting to spread communal hatred in Bhopal, where people firmly believe in the ‘Ganga-Jamuna’ tehzeeb.

“Sharma often makes controversial statements because he is competing with some BJP leaders in Bhopal to become a Hindutva leader,” said Patwari.

Alok Sharma made his remark while addressing a public gathering on the occasion of 'Dahi Handi' religious event, which was organised by Bhopal district BJP chief Sumit Pachauri in the city on Sunday.

"Bhopal has glorious history of thousands years, and its not belongs to the Muslims. Bhopal was established by Raja Bhoj and not by any Muslim emperor," Sharma has said, urging people to unite to protect rich heritage of Sanatan Dharma.

Sharma, who previously served as Bhopal Mayor before he got elected as Lok Sabha MP in 2024, has stated that Bhopal's identity is rooted in ancient rulers and Sanatan culture.

Earlier, in June this year, Sharma had stirred a controversy by claiming that he was compiling a list of gyms employing Muslim trainers in the city, as he accused them of being involved in 'love jihad'.

--IANS

pd/dan