BJP minority morcha chief urges UP CM to halt inclusion of Kamil, Fazil degree holders in MLC voter list 

New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) Minority Morcha President Jamal Siddiqui has written a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, urging him to halt the inclusion of Kamil and Fazil degree holders in the Legislative Council (MLC) graduate voter list.

In his letter, Siddiqui termed the process “deeply concerning", arguing that Kamil and Fazil degrees are part of the traditional madrasa education system and do not align with the standards of modern university education.

He also cited the Supreme Court’s verdict dated November 5, 2024, which upheld the validity of the Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Education Board Act, 2004, but declared its higher education provisions — including Kamil and Fazil degrees — unconstitutional.

The court made it clear that these degrees, earlier considered equivalent to graduate and postgraduate qualifications, is in conflict with the University Grants Commission (UGC) Act, as UGC alone regulates higher education standards.

“As a result of the Supreme Court ruling, these degrees are no longer valid,” Siddiqui stated, adding that recognising them as equivalent to university degrees for electoral purposes would undermine the legislative process.

He also referred to Section 6(3) of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council Act, 1961, which stipulates that candidates in the graduate constituencies must possess a bachelor’s degree from a recognized university. Following the apex court’s judgment, Kamil and Fazil courses no longer qualify as UGC-recognised graduate degrees, he said.

It is on these grounds that Jamal Siddiqui has requested the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister to stop ongoing process of including Kamil and Fazil degree holders in MLC graduate voter list, which is in compliance with the Supreme Court’s November 5 ruling.

