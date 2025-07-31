Bipasha shows what it's like to be a ‘girl dad’ with ‘Mr. Macho’ Karan Singh Grover

Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu in a playful video showcased how life has taken a tender turn for her "Mr. Macho," Karan Singh Grover, ever since he became a father to their baby girl Devi.

Bipasha shared a video on Instagram, where her husband Karan and daughter Devi are seen twinning in blue. The father-daughter duo are seen standing in front of a mirror and dancing.

Behind the camera is Bipasha, who is heard telling Karan: “Papa, hold your dress and dance. Father of a girl child. This is your life now Mr. Macho.”

“Girl Dad #girldad,” she wrote as the caption.

Bipasha and Karan first met on the sets of their film "Alone" and the two soon fell in love. The couple tied the knot on April 30, 2016. In August 2022, they welcomed their first child, a daughter named Devi Basu Singh Grover.

On the work front, the 46-year-old actress made her Bollywood debut with the thriller “Ajnabee” in 2001. She gained wider attention with the erotic thriller “Jism” in 2003 and went on to star in films like “No Entry,” “Dhoom 2,” “Phir Hera Pheri,” “All the Best: Fun Begins,” “Race,” and “Bachna Ae Haseeno.”

In the 2010s, she made a mark in the horror genre with films such as “Raaz 3D,” “Aatma,” “Creature 3D,” and “Alone.”

After taking a break from acting, Bipasha returned to the screen in 2020 with the web series “Dangerous,” a crime thriller co-starring Karan Singh Grover, Sonali Raut, Natasha Suri, Suyyash Rai, and Nitin Arora.

In June, Bipasha revealed who her daughter Devi’s ‘favorite human’ is. She took to Instagram to wish her father, Hirak Basu, on his birthday and revealed that he is her little girl’s favorite person.

For the caption, the 'Phir Hera Pheri' actress wrote, “Happy Birthday to the best Father in the world Stay healthy, happy , witty, funny joyous forever We all are so lucky to have you as our Papa… Devi’s favourite Human- Her Dadu.”

The actress also added The Kiboomers’ popular track ‘I Love You Daddy,’ as a background score for the video.

